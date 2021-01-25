Former UF WR Demarcus Robinson, P Tommy Townsend To Play in Super Bowl LV

The Florida Gators will be represented in yet another Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to the Big Game.

While the Florida Gators will not be suiting up anymore for a few months in college football, some of its former players remain in the action, playing for their respective NFL teams. This time, two former UF players will be playing in the Super Bowl, both on the same team.

Former Gators receiver Demarcus Robinson and punter Tommy Townsend are set to play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both Robinson and Townsend are members of the Kansas City Chiefs with Townsend signed following the 2020 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, while Robinson was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV following the NFL's Championship Game Weekend.

This won't be the first time Robinson has played in the Super Bowl, however. Last season, the former Florida receiver was a part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers. While he didn't record any stats, he did play in 39% of the team's offensive snaps and was a key contributor for the team as a deep reserve at receiver.

Robinson played for Florida from 2013-15 was an electrifying talent, hauling in 105 receptions for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns over three years at UF.

Townsend, a rookie for the Chiefs this year, was signed shortly following the draft, spelling the end to long-time Chiefs punter Dunston Colquitt's career in Kansas City. Townsend would go on to punt 52 times for the Chiefs this year, earning a net average of 40.4.

Former Florida players continue to strive in the NFL, and two Sundays from now, they could be owners of brand new rings as Super Bowl champions.