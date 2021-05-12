Watch: Gators Welcome Black, Burke to Campus

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

Two members of Florida's 2021 signing class have officially enrolled for the Summer A semester: Linebacker Diwun Black and wide receiver Marcus Burke. Florida's social media shared a video of each player arriving on campus, which you can watch below.

Black's arrival has been anticipated for quite some time. The Forest, Miss. product had originally signed with the Gators as a part of the 2019 recruiting class but had to take the junior college route in order to qualify at UF. He re-committed to Florida shortly after his freshman year of school at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

"It feels good, it feels amazing. It don't even feel real right now coming to be, finally a student, you know what I'm saying?" Black exclaimed to Florida's creative media team. "It's really overwhelming."

Black was considered the No. 1 JUCO recruit in his class by the 247Sports Composite rankings and is expected to make an instant impact across Florida's defense once he takes the field. Black projects mainly as a linebacker, but owns the skill-set and necessary athleticism to both drop in coverage as a safety and rush from the edge.

Burke, a lengthy, speedy receiver from Jacksonville, Fla., shared excitement similar to Black's when he stepped foot on campus.

"I'm really excited," Burke said. "Trying to learn everything and seeing everything, it's just crazy and it's a dream come true to be at Florida."

Burke will join Daejon Reynolds as Florida's two enrollees at wide receiver in the class of 2021. Reynolds enrolled in January and was able to partake in spring camp, which could give him an edge over Burke for early playing time if Florida is forced to resort to its wide receiver depth in 2021.

Eight members of Florida's 2021 recruiting class remain expected to enroll this summer: Linebacker Jeremiah Williams, defensive end Tyreak Sapp, offensive linemen Yousef Mugharbil, Austin Barber, and Jake Slaughter, tight end Gage Wilcox, defensive back Dakota Mitchell, and long snapper Rocco Underwood.