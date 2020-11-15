Florida Gators Dominating Razorbacks 35-14, Trask Ties Record at Halftime

The No. 6 Florida Gators enter the contest as one of the best teams in the SEC and all of college football this weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Now, after a quick reunion with former Gators, now Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks, the team leads 35-14 at halftime, but not without some dramatics.

It would not be a warm welcome for Franks by the Gators fanbase as he was heard being booed just prior to the game, according to Associated Press' Mark Long.

Prior to the contest, the Gators ruled out several key players, including tight end Kyle Pitts and linebackers James Houston IV and Jeremiah Moon.

Here is the full list of players are unavailable for the Gators tonight: David Reese, Moon, Ethan Pouncey, Iverson Clement, Kamar Wilcoxson, Nick Oelrich, Houston, Lamar Goods, Jaelin Humphries, T.J. Moore and Pitts.

Without its best playmaker in Pitts, Florida started the first half with a heavy dose of runs against an efficient Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom-led pass defense. With a different gameplan coming into the game, the team dominated the time of possession, a stark difference from in weeks past.

To begin the contest, Florida dominated on the ground with a heavy dose of running back Dameon Pierce who had six rushes for 34 yards on the team's first drive. For reference, Pierce has run the football more than nine times just once this season, 15 rushes against the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs last week.

Florida would run the football a total of nine times on the opening drive, capped off with a 14-yard touchdown to receiver Trevon Grimes, who would have two during the first half alone. For quarterback Kyle Trask, he would pass five times, completing all of them for 39 yards and a touchdown on the team's opening drive.

In its first drive of the game, the Razorbacks came out swinging on a five-play, 75-yard drive, capped off with a beautiful 47-yard deep-ball touchdown to Razorbacks receiver Mike Woods. Franks would point to the Florida bench in celebration.

At one point in the first half, Florida was dominating the total time of possession 15:21 to 4:36, clearly a change in philosophy and game plan from Mullen and the Gators' coaching staff.

Florida would get close to the end zone on its second possession, only to miss on the team's second fourth-down attempt of the day. During the play, Trask threw a wild pass outside to Florida running back Malik Davis and appeared to have been grabbed by the facemask, however, no call was made. Gators head coach Dan Mullen was seen irate on the sideline as a result.

The ensuing Razorbacks possession would go in Florida's favor, however, as intern head coach Barry Odom would go for it on fourth and 1 near the 50-yard-line. The Franks pass would be broken up by linebacker Ventrell Miller, and the Gators took a short field for another Grimes touchdown, his second on the day.

Continuing its offensive star power, Florida and Trask would go on to score yet another touchdown to go up 21-7 over Arkansas, this time on a fantastic tight-window throw in the corner of the end zone for transfer receiver Justin Shorter.

Arkansas would score on yet another explosive play during the first half, this time a run with running back Trelon Smith, who took the ball 83 yards to cut the Florida lead to just seven, 21-14.

That slim lead wouldn't last, however, as Florida and Trask would connect on two more touchdowns prior to the half ending. The first, a 33-yard touchdown reception from receiver Jacob Copeland, extending the Florida lead to 14, 28-14, and then another shortly prior to halftime with a five-yard back-of-the-end-zone touchdown to tight end Keon Zipperer, replacing Pitts.

Trask would end the first half with five touchdowns, completing 18 out of 22 of his passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns. With five touchdowns, Trask has now thrown for 27 touchdowns on the year, tying the SEC record for touchdown passes in the first six games of a season (Tua Tagovailoa).

Florida would enter the half with a dominating lead 35-14 with no slowing down in sight.