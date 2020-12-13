Gators Drop To No. 11 In Coaches and AP Top 25

After the loss to LSU, the Gators have dropped in both polls.

College football's Week 15 has come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Top 25 polls have been updated accordingly. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.

Week 15 Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Indiana (6-1)

8. Iowa State (8-2)

9. Georgia (7-2)

10. Oklahoma (7-2)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

13. USC (5-0)

14. Northwestern (6-1)

15. North Carolina (8-3)

16. BYU (10-1)

17. Iowa (6-2)

18. UL Lafayette (9-1)

19. Miami (8-2)

20. Tulsa (6-1)

21. Liberty (9-1)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. North Carolina State (8-3)

24. Texas (6-3)

25. San Jose State (6-0)

Week 15 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Clemson (9-1)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Indiana (6-1)

8. Iowa State (8-2)

9. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

10. Georgia (7-2)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Oklahoma (7-2)

13. USC (5-0)

14. BYU (10-1)

15. Northwestern (6-1)

16. North Carolina (8-3)

17. UL Lafayette (9-1)

18. Iowa (6-2)

19. Miami (8-2)

20. Tulsa (6-1)

21. Texas (6-3)

22. Liberty (9-1)

23. Buffalo (5-0)

24. North Carolina State (8-3)

25. San Jose State (6-0)

Florida obviously fell a good ways after losing at home to unranked LSU. The Tigers were 3-5 heading into the game. This was, perhaps, the most disappointing loss of the Dan Mullen era.

UF still won the SEC East last week and clinched the right to play Alabama in Atlanta. However, with this loss, the stakes are much, much less with a potential College Football Playoff birth out of the picture now for the Gators.