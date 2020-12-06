Gators Drop to No. 6 In Coaches Poll, Don’t Move In AP Top 25

College football's Week 14 has come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Top 25 polls have been updated accordingly. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.

Week 14 Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

7. Cincinatti (8-0)

8. Miami (8-1)

9. Indiana (6-1)

10. Georgia (6-2)

11. Iowa State (8-2)

12. Oklahoma (7-2)

13. Coastal Carolina (10-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. USC (3-0)

16. BYU (9-1)

17. UL Lafayette (9-1)

18. Iowa (5-2)

19. Tulsa (6-1)

20. North Carolina (7-3)

21. Liberty (9-1)

22. Colorado (4-0)

23. Texas (6-3)

24. North Carolina State (8-3)

25. Wisconsin (2-2)

Week 14 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

7. Cincinatti (8-0)

8. Indiana (6-1)

9. Miami (8-1)

10. Iowa State (8-2)

11. Coastal Carolina (10-0)

12. Georgia (6-2)

13. Oklahoma (7-2)

14. BYU (9-1)

15. Northwestern (5-1)

16. USC (3-0)

17. UL Lafayette (9-1)

18. Tulsa (6-1)

19. Iowa (5-2)

20. North Carolina (7-3)

21. Colorado (4-0)

22. Liberty (9-1)

23. Texas (6-3)

24. Buffalo (4-0)

25. Wisconsin (2-2)

Florida dropped from its previous No. 5 spot in the Coaches Poll, and remained status quo in the AP Top 25 this week. Texas A&M moved ahead of Florida in the former poll after defeating Auburn, 31-20.

UF did not look fantastic against Tennessee, but still won the SEC East and won by double digits anyway. Assuming the Gators beat LSU next week (Florida opened as a 23-point favorite), nothing will change in the polls in all likelihood until Florida and Alabama meet up in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.