Mullen Doesn't Think Elijah Blades Will Rejoin Gators; Blades Speaks Out

Photo: Elijah Blades; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Despite his withdrawal from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, Elijah Blades is not expected to rejoin the Florida Gators following his October dismissal from the program, according to head coach Dan Mullen.

“I don’t think so. I haven’t spoken to him recently about that," Mullen said on Monday, asked if there was any chance Blades would return to the team. "I spoke to him, I spoke to his dad. I was trying to help him out [in] every way possible for the future. So I haven’t gotten to that part of it or any of that yet.”

Mullen, personally, dismissed Blades from the program on October 11, and the transfer cornerback was removed from the team's roster later that day. Blades had arrived at UF just two months prior as a graduate student following two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies and time at the junior college level before heading to College Station.

Reasons for Blades' expulsion have not been provided. However, in an Instagram Story on Monday night, Blades claimed that neither Florida nor Texas A&M handled a previous injury of his correctly, one in which Blades did not specify.

In a video, Blades said: "S--- so crazy because I've been to two D-1 schools with the same injury, and they didn't know what the f--- was going on. I go to a dude in [Los Angeles], he figured it out. You feel me? Tell me what it is, and s---, I could have been balling. S--- crazy."

Blades would follow the video with a captioned image, quoted saying: "Done wasted my college years trying [to] overcome [an] injury that wasn't even the right injury smh [shaking my head]. Had coaches, trainers ... thinking I was faking s---, [I] never trip though I always kept it g [gangsta] from the start."

Florida ruled Blades out of two games earlier this year while he rehabbed a hamstring injury, while he opted out of the 2020 season at Texas A&M while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Appearing in just three games in his short-lived Gators career, Blades would tally three tackles and a defended pass in 2021 before his ousting.

