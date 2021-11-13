Gators Deliver Embarrassing First-Half Performance vs. Samford, Trail 42-35

The Florida Gators look to snap a three-game losing streak against the FCS Samford Bulldogs today at home.

Absolutely and unequivocally embarrassing.

The Florida Gators (4-5) are taking on the Samford Bulldogs (4-5) in a matchup that many will be looking for the Gators to come out victorious in a major way, stopping their three-game losing streak in its tracks as it takes on a lesser competitor in the Bulldogs, who hail from the FCS.

Today also marks the first game following the firing of both defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach/run-game coordinator John Hevesy. With Florida having plenty to play for, including pride, and the potential of a bowl-game berth, the Gators were expected to come out firing on all cylinders.

In place of Grantham was linebackers coach Christian Robinson who took over defensive play-calling duties. Robinson was expected to bring new energy to the Florida defense, but that was absolutely not the case during the first half as Florida would deliver the worst defensive performance in its history.

The first half would be ugly, to say the least, for the Gators defense, surrendering over 200 yards in just the first quarter alone, including 21 points, the most the team had given up in a first quarter this season since surrendering 21 against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3.

Florida opened the game on defense, allowing the Bulldogs to score a touchdown on its first drive. The defense appeared to be sleep-walking, bringing zero energy to the gridiron. At one point during the first drive, the Gators were drawn offsides and proceeded to have a substitution error, forcing Florida to call a timeout.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen and Robinson got after their players during the timeout, but it would appear to be all for naught as Samford would score on the very next play, going up 7-0 early on the Gators.

After starting last week in place of redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson due to an injury, Emory Jones would earn the start yet again, presumably just as the team's primary QB today, starting ahead of Richardson. Jones was the team's starting QB through most of the season until the team's loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in October.

Offensively, Florida did well in its first drive, effortlessly rolling down the field against Samford, and eventually scoring via a five-yard scamper from running back Malik Davis. The drive wouldn't come without dramatics, however, with the Gators having to convert a fourth-and-1 from Samford's 34-yard-line.

The defensive issues would continue, too, with Samford scoring on their next two possessions, a 58-yard touchdown pass, along with a 40-yard touchdown pass. Just an unacceptable performance during just the first quarter of football for the Gators.

Samford wouldn't punt the football until the second quarter, the first time the Florida defense was able to stop the Bulldogs.

On the Gators' next offensive possession, they were unable to convert a fourth-and-three from within their own territory, and Samford would score a touchdown on its subsequent possession, going up 28-21, delivering yet another embarrassing blow to the Florida defense.

After a Gators touchdown, Samford would score 14-unanswered points, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, going up against Florida 42-28.

Samford's quarterback, Liam Welch would complete 18 out of 28 of his passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns during the first half. He would also rush for 31 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, dominating the Florida defense.

Florida surrendered 358 total yards defensively during the first half.

With a little more than one minute remaining in the first half, the Gators would cut the Samford lead to just seven via a 45-yard touchdown delivered by Jones to running back Nay'Quan Wright on a wheel route down the left sideline. The score would be 42-35 Samford leading heading into halftime.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.