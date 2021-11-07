Gators’ Emory Jones Among Players With Flu During Gamecocks Matchup

The Florida Gators battled hard in a game that many will want to forget, a 40-17 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Some players, including Florida quarterback Emory Jones, however, played handicapped, testing positive for the flu ahead of the team's matchup in Columbia.

Speaking with reporters following the team's loss on Saturday, Gators head coach Dan Mullen confirmed AllGators’ Saturday report of the many players that tested positive or played with an illness this week, including Jones.

Jones would start and play the entire game for the Gators, completing 17 out of 30 of his passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jones was re-inserted into the team's starting lineup after redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson missed the contest due to a concussion.

"Well we had a lot, we had anywhere from 20 to 30 guys missing practice every day this week. I give some guys credit. I mean Emory Jones tested positive for the flu this morning," Mullen told reporters.

"We had several guys not even come out onto the field on the bus. I don't want to make excuses for those guys, but I want to give our guys credit for battling, for facing adversity. We had a bunch of guys dealing with sickness. We had to fly some guys up separately from the team, keep everybody separated. You know, those guys, they still went out."

With many players dealing with an illness this week, the Gators had plenty of players getting IVs prior to the contest, getting them ready to go out and play on Saturday, Mullen said. Still, the Gators lost in what looked like a game that many didn't want to participate in, never showing any signs of life during the team's second blowout loss in a row.

Mullen believes, however, that his players battled, and it's on the coaches to put the program in a better place and position to be successful during the games.

"I think our guys compete and they're going to work and they're going to fight and they're going to give everything they have. We as coaches have got to do a better job to put them in the positions for the effort they give, to put them in position to be successful."

The Gators are now 4-5 on the year, needing two more victories to become bowl eligible. They've been eliminated from competing for an SEC title game and the College Football Playoff. They also will not be headed to a New Year's Six bowl game. For all intents and purposes, the last three games of this season will be for pride, not much else.

Even with the flu making its rounds across the team's locker room this week, Mullen said he didn't expect the outcome to be as bleak as it was on Saturday. Saying he and his players are obviously very disappointed with the outcome, another losing effort, the third loss in a row.

“No, I didn't see it coming," said Mullen. "I'm obviously really disappointed. You give them credit, their guys played really well, made plays that were there to be made.

"I mean, I've coached a long time so I don't know that that stuff is stunning it really ever to me, but you know, obviously didn't see, wasn't seeing the game play out this way, so uh, you know, very disappointed and our players are disappointed."

Florida's next three matchups will be against the Samford Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles to close out what will be the most disappointing season under Mullen since he became the team's coach ahead of the 2018 season.

