Criticism of Gators' Emory Jones Nearly Kept His Mother From Going to Games

Photo: Emory Jones; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Playing the game of football at one of the highest levels is hard, but playing one of the most important positions, quarterback, at one of the highest levels is even harder.

For Florida Gators QB Emory Jones, that's the exact position he's been put in this season, as the team's starting QB for the first time in his career.

It's been a turbulent season for the redshirt junior, encountering plenty of up and down moments, leading to criticism from the most die-hard of Florida fans throughout the year.

Jones hasn't exactly performed up to the standards - perhaps unfair - that fans and observers had for him following a Heisman Trophy-caliber season last year by former Florida QB Kyle Trask. Not only has Jones had to hear about it, from the ground and on social media, but so has his mother, Trina.

"I like the fact that he has just showed his grit, because there was a time in the season, early in the season where it was hard for his mom to even come to the games," Gators QB coach Garrick McGee said on Tuesday.

"And it was hard for her to sit in the stands during the games, because, you know, people were saying things to her about her son that probably wasn't fair.

"And he had to deal with that while he was out on the field trying to execute and worried about his mom who’s in the stands, and those types of things are something nobody talks about."

Prior to his record-setting performance against Samford last week, Jones had accounted for 1,674 passing yards, along with just 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Not to mention, the team was coming off of a three-game losing streak that included seeing the QB benched in favor of redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson against Georgia.

Jones had to learn about being a starting QB and the criticism that comes with it. During the early portion of the season McGee, Jones and Trina sat down and had deep conversations about how the young QB is going to withstand the season, understanding that he has to keep going, keep grinding, which Jones did, McGee says.

"There was times early in the season where he, I believe one of those early games he played 60 snaps in the game. He had six really bad plays and 54 really good plays. But he had to learn that those six bad plays are all that anybody cares about, including us.

"You know, as the guys that got to get it corrected, those six plays are what's going to cost us games, and those types of things I think he learned during the season, and you know, just what it's like to be a starting quarterback. It's hard.”

From the very first game, Jones's status as the team's starting QB was in question. Florida defeated Florida Atlantic 35-14, a game that saw Jones throw for just 113 yards, tossing one touchdown and turning the ball over twice via interceptions. He'd also rush for 74 yards on 10 attempts.

Meanwhile, the team's backup, Richardson would come in for a couple of drives, delivering an electrifying 160 yards on the ground, including a touchdown. Those runs led many to question whether Richardson should get more playing time, and the season had just begun.

In fact, following the game, members of the media would ask head coach Dan Mullen four questions about a QB controversy and the prospect of Richardson getting more playing time. Before Jones' starting bid with the team could really begin, he was already being counted out.

"You know, and fans are fans. I mean, they, they want everything to be right. I mean, they're going to come to the stadium, they're going to scream your lungs out for us. They want things to go right," said McGee.

"And when things are not going right, they tend to let that go also, and so we can't expect them to come to the stadium and really scream for us, and yell for us and then not get on us when things aren’t going well, so it's a part of it. It's a part of playing this position at this level.”

While criticism is expected, having to deal with it himself is one thing, but having to handle it from his mother's perspective was likely a whole other situation of stress that Jones had to deal with this season. Something he shouldn't have had to deal with in the first place.

While, of course, it should be expected that a QB will be critiqued, especially at Florida, one's parent shouldn't be deterred from attending games due to it. But, that's something Jones quickly learned, has adapted to, and has overcome, even while there are certainly those who doubt him today.

