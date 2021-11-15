Emory Jones' Impressive Record-Breaking Performance Shouldn't Go Unnoticed

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

It hasn't been the most satisfying year for Gators signal-caller Emory Jones. The redshirt junior QB has had plenty of ups and downs, including being benched for the program's most-important matchup of the year against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Still, on Saturday against Samford, Jones played his best game of the season, effortlessly setting a new record for yards in a single game for UF.

"The offense came out here, we executed and did everything we were planning on doing most of the game," Jones said following the team's 70-52 victory over the Bulldogs.

"I mean, a lot of guys went out there and made plays for me. The offensive line, they played very good. The receivers went out there and caught balls for me, they made plays for me. All of them did good.”

Jones would complete 28 out of 34 of his passes for a season-high 464 yards and six touchdowns. He would also run the ball 10 times for 86 yards. His total yardage of 550 yards would set a school record, surpassing Tim Tebow in 2009 against Cincinnati with 533 yards.

The offense wasn't always clicking on Saturday. In fact, at one point Samford held a 42-28 lead just before halftime. At halftime, the Gators would slice the lead to just seven points at 42-35 before putting on a clinic, out-scoring the Bulldogs 35-10 in the second half.

The difference between the two halves was in the team's mindset, Jones said following the game. He and redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson rallied the rest of the offense, understanding what they had to do offensively.

“We just had to go out there and execute, keep putting points on the board," Jones said. "We had to at that time in the game. I was just telling everybody when we get the ball back we have to set the tone and go out there and score and that’s what we did. Everything worked out for us.”

The Gators were coming off of a three-game losing streak before winning against Samford. While it was an FCS opponent they were playing against, and essentially a game everyone marks as a victory before the season like you would on the free space on a bingo card, getting the victory was still a confidence booster.

“Yeah, it was definitely more of a confidence builder for me, kind of. Coming off the last three games, it really wasn’t a good performance for our team," Jones remarked.

The confidence boost is certainly something the program needed, being able to overcome a losing season, now a .500 season with an opportunity to secure a bowl game bid over the final two contests of the season.

While the individual performance of Jones isn't something that will be built off of moving forward - Jones is likely in his final season with Florida -, it should still be celebrated, especially considering where the QB for a few games in a row, accounting for less than 200 yards in two out of the past three matchups.

It's been a turbulent season for Jones, but he didn't allow it to completely derail his season.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs for me. I always stay grinding, never get too high. Never get too low. I have the support of all the guys in the locker room and all the coaching staff," Jones said.

"They have my back. They’re all rooting for me and that’s all I can ask for. They’re so supportive of me and I’m blessed to have this locker room, honestly.”

Perhaps that's the biggest takeaway from the team's victory on Saturday. Having a locker room filled with players that have each other's backs even in the midst of a down season. Perhaps the performance that Jones put on display can elevate others over the last two - or a possible three - games of the year.

