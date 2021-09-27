Gators QB Emory Jones Earns Co-SEC Offensive POTW Honors

From a rough start to his first season as lead signal-caller for the Florida Gators, to earning weekly conference honors: Quarterback Emory Jones has been named the SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee on Saturday night.

Jones became the first UF quarterback since Tim Tebow in 2009 to throw for 200+ yards and rush for 100+ yards in a game. Jones finished the game having completed 21-of-27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 144 yards on 15 attempts.

"I mean when I saw that, the first thing I thought of is like my guys up front, the offensive line, because they really made everything happen," Jones said about the award on Monday. "On our team, Ethan White, he won co-offensive player of the game for our team. So I mean... all that happened because of the guys upfront, all the skill players outside making plays for me. So I just made sure I told them, made sure I thanked them for everything they did and for playing their tail off during the game."

Alongside Jones, Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week, LSU linebacker Damone Clark earned Defensive Player of the Week, Alabama kick returner Jameson Williams was named Special Teams Player of the Week, Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams was named Defensive Lineman of the Week, Kentucky center Luke Fortner was named Offensive Lineman of the Week, and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was named Freshman of the Week.

Florida will be tasked with facing Fortner on Saturday when the Gators travel to Kentucky to face the Wildcats.

