September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Gators QB Emory Jones Selected as Top 25 Candidate for Golden Arm Award

Emory Jones has earned the first starts of his career this season, becoming the team's starter for Week 1 this year.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

Emory Jones has officially been selected as a top 25 candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award this season. The No. 10 Florida Gators have begun its season with a 3-1 record, and are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

"The award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class," UF stated in its release.

"The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients."

Jones, now boasting four starts this year, has thrown for 668 yards and four touchdowns thus far this season. He has a completion percentage of 67.3%, earning the SEC Offensive Co-Player of the Week for his performance last week against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Last week, Joens would play the best game of his career, completing 21 out of 27 passes for 209 yards. He would also run for 144 yards on the day, becoming the first Florida player to pass for 200-plus yards and rush for 100-plus yards since former Gators QB Tim Tebow did in 2009 against FIU.

Jones is one of a total of four SEC QBs selected for the award this season, including Missouri's Conner Bazelak, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Georgia's JT Daniels.

Beyond Jones, there are five other UF players that have been selected for various award watch lists this season, including CB Kaiir Elam (Chuck Bednarik Award, Jim Thrope Award and Bronco Nagurski Award), LB Ventrell Miller (Butkus Award), Jace Christmann (Lou Groza Award), DL Zachary Carter (Wuerfell Trophy) and LB Jeremiah Moon (William V. Campbell Trophy (semifinalist)).

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Dan Mullen, Emory Jones
Football

Gators QB Emory Jones Selected as Top 25 Candidate for Golden Arm Award

just now
Emory Jones, Dameon Pierce
Football

Key Matchups for the Florida Gators to Withstand Road Test At Kentucky

6 hours ago
Zachary Carter, Jeremiah Moon
Football

Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Repeats as William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Sep 29, 2021
Antonio Valentino
Football

Full Circle: New Gators DL Valentino is Ready to Face Kentucky Again

Sep 29, 2021
Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson
Football

The Florida Gators QB Controversy Is Over

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_13363065_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators Set To Enter Tough Environment This Week Against Kentucky

Sep 28, 2021
10451848
Recruiting

Gators Pushing to Flip SEC OL Commit

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_15669758_168388329_lowres (1)
Basketball

Stricklin Responds to Allegations Against Former Gators Coach Newbauer

Sep 27, 2021