Gators QB Emory Jones Selected as Top 25 Candidate for Golden Arm Award

Emory Jones has earned the first starts of his career this season, becoming the team's starter for Week 1 this year.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

Emory Jones has officially been selected as a top 25 candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award this season. The No. 10 Florida Gators have begun its season with a 3-1 record, and are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

"The award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class," UF stated in its release.

"The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients."

Jones, now boasting four starts this year, has thrown for 668 yards and four touchdowns thus far this season. He has a completion percentage of 67.3%, earning the SEC Offensive Co-Player of the Week for his performance last week against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Last week, Joens would play the best game of his career, completing 21 out of 27 passes for 209 yards. He would also run for 144 yards on the day, becoming the first Florida player to pass for 200-plus yards and rush for 100-plus yards since former Gators QB Tim Tebow did in 2009 against FIU.

Jones is one of a total of four SEC QBs selected for the award this season, including Missouri's Conner Bazelak, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Georgia's JT Daniels.

Beyond Jones, there are five other UF players that have been selected for various award watch lists this season, including CB Kaiir Elam (Chuck Bednarik Award, Jim Thrope Award and Bronco Nagurski Award), LB Ventrell Miller (Butkus Award), Jace Christmann (Lou Groza Award), DL Zachary Carter (Wuerfell Trophy) and LB Jeremiah Moon (William V. Campbell Trophy (semifinalist)).

