Gators Rolling With Emory Jones at QB; Anthony Richardson 'Back to 100%'

Photo: Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones; Credit: Alex Shepherd

When you unseat Tim Tebow atop the Florida Gators record books, odds are your role as UF's starting quarterback will be set in stone.

That's the reality for Florida's redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones.

Jones, who was at one point benched in favor of freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson earlier this season, will remain the Gators' starting signal-caller moving forward after his dominant showing against Samford this past Saturday, according to head coach Dan Mullen.

“It was fantastic," Mullen described Jones' performance on Monday. "I think for him in that type of a game, we needed him ... it was so huge for Emory to just sit up there and just consistently perform time after time after time. To go and set the top performance for a quarterback in the history of Florida football."

Jones' 550 yards from scrimmage against the Bulldogs are the most in a single game in Florida history, which should make Mullen's decision an obvious one. His seven total touchdowns were an epic cherry on top after Jones' up-and-down season to date.

While injuries are never ideal, Anthony Richardson's recent knee injury, shortly following a concussion, allowed Jones to prove his worth in his two starts since the Oct. 30 loss to Georgia.

Mullen shared that Richardson is back to full health, as of Monday, but that Jones had earned the job for his performance in Richardson's place.

"[Richardson is] healthy. He's, like, back to 100% healthy right now," Mullen said. "Was still up and down last week, excuse me, but he's 100% as far as I know at Monday at 1:30, so he's available to play this week. But I mean, Emory's been playing really well."

As has been well-noted, the Gators struggled vastly to fend off their inferior opponent in Samford on Saturday. Florida's defense allowed a school record of 42 points in the first half to the Bulldogs, and their 52 points in total are the most ever by an FCS school against an SEC program.

"You go back and watch the film, there’s some throws and catches that their quarterbacks and receivers made that – I don’t know if you’ll find as any as good as those on Sunday," Mullen proclaimed.

Yet, Mullen implied, Jones was arguably the reason why Florida was able to pull off the comeback victory. He pointed to Jones' poise as motivation for the rest of the team to clean up its game, especially against a Samford offense that Mullen believes made NFL-caliber plays on Saturday.

"In the past several weeks when something's gone wrong, like we've been good, and then it goes wrong. Alright? We've had a bunch of that. And this week it kind of went wrong and then we said, 'Hold on a second,' and then we got good, you know?" Mullen explained.

"But I think Emory's performance, I certainly think that that's one of the things that I'm talking about. Instead of, "Hey defense, you need to pick it up,' [it was], 'Don't worry about that. I'm going to go execute at a high level, we're gonna go score points on offense, and that will encourage and elevate the level of play in the defense eventually.'

"And I think there is a lot to that within the team of guys stop worrying about somebody else do something, and you just go perform and make plays. And when you do that, you will elevate everybody around you."

With Richardson back to full health, Mullen would not rule out inserting Richardson into Florida's upcoming games against Missouri and Florida State. However, the plan is that Jones will be the first quarterback to take a snap in those matchups.

