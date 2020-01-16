GatorMaven
Florida Gators Finish at No. 6 in AP Top 25

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators (11-2, 6-2 SEC) ended the 2019 season on an upward trend.

After opening the season at the No. 8 spot in the AP Top 25, winning 11 games and earning an Orange Bowl victory, the Gators have finished at No. 6 in the final Associated Press weekly rankings.

Florida jumped ahead of now-No. 7 Oklahoma (12-2, 8-1 Big 12) following the Sooners' semifinal exit from the College Football Playoffs, losing to the national champion No. 1 LSU Tigers (15-0, 8-0 SEC) by a score of 63-28.

However, the Oregon Ducks (12-2, 8-1 Pac 12) were bumped up and over Florida, going from No. 7 to No. 5. The Ducks defeated No. 11 Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big 10) in the Rose Bowl, and got the nod for No. 5 over Florida for beating a more respectable team in a New Year's Six Bowl.

The Gators finished one spot ahead of their final 2019 ranking, No. 7, and stand as the third-highest ranked SEC team in the nation behind LSU and No. 4 Georgia (12-2, 7-1 SEC).

While the College Football Playoff rankings are obviously the more important poll, Florida's No. 6 finish provides Dan Mullen and Co. with plenty of momentum entering 2020. 

The Gators are set to return key starters including quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Trevon Grimes, tight end Kyle Pitts, the majority of the starting offensive line (as well as plenty of young talents added), nose tackle Kyree Campbell, cornerback Marco Wilson, and others. 

With the infusion of young talent with these veterans and an easy schedule on deck for 2020, the Gators' No. 6 finish in the AP Top 25 should have them feeling good.

