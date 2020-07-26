AllGators
Gators '21 Commit WR Daejon Reynolds Could Make Instant Impact

Demetrius Harvey

It is rare for players to receive real playing time as freshmen, especially at Florida, however, for some, it'll come naturally and as Florida head coach Dan Mullen says, if you're ready, you're ready.

As one of the team's earliest commitments in the 2021 class, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds could very well fit that mold. An SI All-American candidate, Reynolds recently told Sports Illustrated - AllGators, he is already up to 6-foot-3, 210 pounds since he transferred to Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.), up from 6-foot-2, 190 pounds as a junior.

Those types of gains from a height/weight perspective cannot be overlooked, especially at the receiver position. Due to his size, it'll be easy for the Grayson product to make an impact on special teams, but even easier for him to make an impact in run-blocking on offense at the very least.

Creating a mismatch on the outside of a formation is something Mullen is accustomed to, constantly shifting players around in an effort to find the best possible matchups.

Earlier this week, Reynolds posted a video of him in March of this year squatting 500 pounds twice, something a rising senior in high school, particularly a wide receiver, shouldn't necessarily be able to do. For reference, Gators recent commit from the 2021 class, 6-5, 310 lb. offensive lineman Jake Slaughter recently posted a video of himself squatting 550 pounds.

Reynolds is not shy about making big plays, either. Last season the receiver hauled in a staggering 88 receptions for 1,534 yards and 14 touchdowns, giving the Gators even more of a reason to be excited to land physical chess-piece player.

While Florida does have a few impressive receivers entering this season, especially within the 2020 class, including Xzavier Henderson and Jaquavion Fraziars, the team doesn't have too many proven talents beyond this year. Jacob Copeland is sure to make his presence known, however, beyond him, there are plenty of question marks among the group in '21.

Given the rotation Mullen and wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales like to deploy for their receivers, don't be surprised to see more freshmen make an impact each year at the position, more than at a typical collegiate program.

Recently, Sports Illustrated All-American analyst Edwin Weathersby broke down how each of the Gators' receivers in the 2021 class could fit in Mullen's offense. Here is what he had to say about Reynolds:

Reynolds is a long-limbed receiver prospect who wins with body control and ball skills. He has adequate play speed, yet wins consistently at contested-catch points. Along with being assertive in crowds, Reynolds plus size should aid him in his development as a blocker, as receivers are certainly asked to block in Mullen’s offense.

While he is not a burner-type of a receiver, Reynolds has plenty of speed, and Weathersby notes his ball control and ball skills are how he wins, something that usually takes time to develop at the next level.

As Reynolds continues to make gains in the strength room during his senior season and following with Florida strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage, it should be no surprise that he's able to make an impact right away for the Orange and Blue.

