3 Takeaways From Gators HC Dan Mullen's Contract Extension

When the Florida Gators set out into their offseason, the feeling around Gainesville and the country was that of the unknown. It wasn't clear whether or not the head coach of the school's football team would return or take his talents to the NFL.

Following the head coaching cycle coming to a close in the NFL, it was made clear that the rumors were likely unsubstantiated, that Mullen would remain in Gainesville, and that much has remained true to this day.

It would be cemented last month when Mullen and UF signed a three-year contract extension, through the 2026-27 football season, that would also make him the third-highest paid coach in the SEC behind only LSU's Ed Orgeron and Alabama's Nick Saban.

There's plenty to think about when looking at the extension and subsequent raise that Mullen received, and the optimism from Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is clearly at an all-time high.

“Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

"I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years.”

Here are 3 takeaways from Mullen's extension:

1. Commitment from both parties is clear

While it may be obvious, the commitment from both Mullen's side of things and Florida's is clear. The program wants him to continue as its head coach for the long haul, and his intentions aren't to simply walk away when things don't necessarily go as planned.

Florida handed its head football coach a raise from $6,103,000 per year to $7,604,200 per year, one that now makes him the fifth-highest paid football coach in college football, and the third-highest paid football coach in the SEC.

Rumors circulated regarding Mullen's potential departure to the NFL. At the time, he wouldn't necessarily say whether or not he was exploring the option, saying "I think a lot of people are trying to figure out what the future of college football is going to hold and what that’s going to look like going forward."

Mullen later reiterated that he loved being with the University of Florida, the school has a great program, fan base and history, and an ability to compete for a championship every year.

All of those statements have not been contradicted, either. With the extension, the dedication to UF is clear from Mullen's end, and he's likely to stay for several more seasons at the very least, barring a dramatic turn of events.

2. The announcement's timing isn't a coincidence

It had been 15 months since in-person recruiting took place, and its return on June 1, alongside the team's announcement on the same day wasn't a coincidence.

Showing recruits and prospective future Gators that the program is committed to not only its head coach but several assistants too (contracts for several assistants were made available on the same day), is a major win for the football program.

With the timing of the move, players will be able to rest easy when being made promises beyond the first two years of their careers. For instance, Mullen's contract was originally set to expire following the 2023-24 season.

With prospects attending varying from the 2022 recruiting class to the 2023 recruiting class, those players could only expect up to two more years barring an extension being signed with its current coaching staff.

Now, there should be no questions regarding who will be running the team's football program for the foreseeable future, including most, if not all, of their college football careers. That's a win.

3. Outside and internal perception of the team's championship hopes differ

There's no question that Florida had a chance at the College Football Playoffs last season. With an SEC Championship bid in 2020, the team was likely just one win away from securing a spot, even while having lost to both LSU and Texas A&M during the season.

Outside of the program, the perception of the team is such of a New Year's Six Bowl game team at best, failing to rise to the occasion year after year. In essence, the team won't be bad, but it won't turn heads at the end of the year in games that matter in January either.

For Florida, and considering Mullen's potential buyout following his extension, it's clear the university feels quite differently about its program. The team would fall to the eventual National Champions by just one score, losing 52-46.

Had a miracle happened, it's quite possible the entire perception of the football program would have changed in an instant.

Of course, the potential is different from actual outcomes, the football program appears to be heading in the right direction, and Stricklin and the University of Florida believe it's going to be perhaps one of its best investments yet. Time will tell whether or not this will come true.