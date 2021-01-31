Florida Gators Land Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert

Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has announced his intentions to transfer to Florida.

"After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida," Gilbert said on social media Sunday evening. "This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family."

Gilbert signed with the Tigers in the class of 2020, but opted out near the end of his true freshman season, joining plenty of fellow LSU players to do so. He proceeded to enter the NCAA transfer portal, following weeks of speculation that he'd do so, on Jan. 2. In eight games with LSU, Gilbert posted 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns.

Coming out of Marietta (Ga.) high school, Gilbert was considered the consensus No. 5 prospect in the nation, the No. 1 tight end, and the No. 113 prospect of all-time.

Florida owned one of, if not the most talented tight end room in college football during the 2020 season, headlined by Kyle Pitts who has since declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Kemore Gamble and sophomore Keon Zipperer played well for the most part in place of Pitts throughout the season, but left a sour taste in the mouths of Florida fans with a combined four dropped passes.

Those three combined for 64 catches, 1075 yards, and 17 touchdowns - Pitts leading the way with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 scores in eight appearances.

Simply put, although Gamble and Zipperer are serviceable and will continue to have a role in UF's offense, Gilbert is a different beast that Florida couldn't avoid pursuing. He'll join Gamble, Zipperer, freshman Jonathan Odom, and incoming freshmen Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis at Florida's tight end position this upcoming season.