Florida Gators LB Brenton Cox 'Lost for Words' Following Victory Over Bulldogs

There was one game that No. 6 Florida Gators linebacker and top pass rusher, Brenton Cox Jr., was looking forward to this season, and that was against his former team, the Georgia Bulldogs, a team Florida defeated soundly 44-28, the biggest win of the Dan Mullen era to date.

RELATED: Gators Take Down Bulldogs 44-28, Inch Closer to SEC Title Game

Cox a former five-star recruit, was slated to become one of the top players on Georgia's defense in 2018 but saw limited action, never able to carve out a role as a true freshman.

The following season he opted to transfer, hoping for a better tomorrow with hated rival Florida Gators. After sitting out a year due to transfer rules, Cox was finally able to take the field and has now secured one of his ultimate goals: defeating Georgia.

"Personally it means a lot, just to overcome a team that I left and, basically just to win a game that I already knew I was going to win," Cox said following the team's victory on Saturday. "It’s a mental thing for me. I’m lost for words, I’m just too excited.”

While the team started out slow against the Bulldogs, surrendering 14 unanswered points in the first quarter, the Florida defense buckled down and much of that was thanks in part due to Cox's play. According to Pro Football Focus, the Gators BUCK rusher secured three pressures against his former team.

Ultimately, Florida adjusted, holding the Bulldogs to 14 points for the remainder of the game, and allowing just nine completions combined by the Georgia quarterbacks.

“It was just in between the ears, like you said," Cox said about the team's adjustements on Saturday. "We needed to start fast, and we didn’t. And a lot of games, we have issues with that, holding the offense to a three and out first play of the game. Unfortunately, in this game it happened on the very first play, I think for a 60-plus (yards). We just had to go back to the sideline, get it corrected, come back out and dominate.”

Florida did dominate defensively. After giving up the two first-quarter touchdowns, Florida forced seven punts on the day, three interceptions and just two touchdowns - a dominante effort for a defense that has faced plenty of criticism throughout the season.

"We knew it would be a war," said Cox. "We knew we had to come out and dominate in order to win. As to guys that were getting dinged up, that’s just football. You play hard teams, you play hard, that’s just what’s going to happen. Both sides, it’s the game of football. It happens."

Ultimately, the better of the two teams won. Both teams have plenty of great players, but Florida was able to take advantage of the personnel they had on offense, defense and special teams, and they went home victorious against Georgia for the first time since 2016, and the first time in the Dan Mullen era.

"Pretty much everything equaled out. It pretty much it came down to who wanted it more. As you can see, Florida did."