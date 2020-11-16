It's hard to be perfect, especially for collegiate football players and coaches, but No. 6 Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterback Kyle Trask are committed to perfection, and excellence as they continue through the season.

The Gators have been an offensive juggernaut of a team thus far this season, they're currently ranked 12th in all of the FBS with 511.7 yards-per-game, ranking third in the SEC behind Ole Miss (564.9 YPG) and Alabama (555.2 YPG). Its passing offense ranks third in the FBS behind Central Florida and Alabama with 371.7 YPG.

From many onlooker's perspectives, that's plenty good enough, especially when your quarterback is also the leading candidate to win the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in all of college football for an individual. However, Mullen and Trask both feel differently: Awards are nice, but winning games is far more important.

"What he’s got to do is prepare for Vanderbilt and get ready to have a great game next week," Mullen said following the game when asked about Trask's potential to winning the Heisman.

"And anything beyond that is kind of a colossal waste of time right now, right. We’ll see, if you want to be involved in those awards – I think that the more success teams have sometimes, the more individual awards come. And you know, so I think, you know if we keep being successful as a team, keep making plays, he’s going to have the opportunity to get individual awards."

On Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Trask further cemented his claim to fame with an incredible performance, completing 23 out of 29 of his passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns. Shortly following his fifth touchdown, however, Mullen was seen coaching Trask up on the sideline, talking to him about a read he missed during the game.

The commitment to excellence continued even while the team was winning, by a large margin at that.

"So, I’m not the greatest pat-on-the-back guy all the time, especially in games. I’m coaching up. I’m kind of a perfectionist: Hey, these are things, I want us to be exact in everything that we’re doing," Mullen said. "I do, I’m encouraging. Hey, this was really good, but this [is] something you missed, or we’re going to fix this, or you could have done this in this situation.”

This has been the leading mantra throughout the season as the Gators have continued its dominance through the air, scoring a touchdown on every possession is a legitimate goal the team has. Scoring on every offensive play isn't as outrageous of a goal, either, to this team's coaching staff.

“I love it. You can never be too good," Trask said shortly following the game when asked about Mullen always coaching him up. "You can never – you strive for perfection, but it’s really hard to get there. Even after I threw my fifth touchdown, I love to have a coach that’s always striving for more and more, trying to get the most out of me.”

That's the Gator Way this season, strive for perfection, and nearly get there. Up next, Florida will face off against Vanderbilt and Kentucky, two games the team will need to win in order to stay in contention for the College Football Playoffs and the SEC Title contest. For now, they'll continue to make strides in its offense, a commitment to excellence.