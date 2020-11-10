SI.com
Florida Gators Football Remains COVID-19 Free In November

Demetrius Harvey

While the rest of the SEC has had its issues over the past few days due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the Florida Gators reported today they've had zero new positives among the football team through the month of November, particularly through Nov. 1 through the 9th.

Last month, Florida saw over 30 positive COVID-19 cases among its football team, forcing the team to go into mandatory quarantine and miss two weeks of the SEC's 10-game conference-only schedule. The team had to postpone its matchup against the LSU Tigers from oct. 17 to Dec. 12, a game that could remain up in the air considering the outbreaks ongoing in the SEC today. Florida also had to push its game with Missouri back a week, which ended in a 41-17 Gators victory on Oct. 31.

This month, Florida reported just one positive COVID-19 test result among its athletes from Nov. 1-9 - none have come from its football team.

Below, you can find the entire testing update, with results through Monday, Nov. 9:

Since Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 5,827

Total Positives on Campus: 158

Total Tests for November: 435

Total Positives for November: 1

Since Football Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 3,115

Total Positives on Campus: 68

Total Tests for November: 202

Total Positives for November: 0

Moving forward, Florida will have to continue being smart when it comes to protocols the team uses to contain the virus and prevent future outbreaks among the team. There have been some changes to travel that the team will likely continue to deploy as the season moves forward.

Last week, for example, Florida opted to use more busses to travel to Jacksonville (Fla.) for the team's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. This allowed for more spaced out assigned seats that gave the control back to the program itself.

This week, Florida will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who have had a COVID-19 issue themselves as Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive, and has since confirmed a positive test result for COVID-19. The Razorbacks will turn to defensive coordinator Barry Odom as the team's interim head coach.  

