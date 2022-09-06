Skip to main content

Gators Catapult Into AP Top 25 After Week One Upset Over Utah

The Florida Gators arrive in the AP Top 25 poll heading into week two at No. 12.

Photo: Gators Defense; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Following Florida's upset win over the formerly No. 7 Utah Utes, the Gators ascend into the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 7 of 2021.

The Gators skyrocket from their unranked status in week one to become the No. 12 team in the country for week two, according to the poll. The largest modern-era rankings jump in school history comes after earning just 14 top 25 votes in the preseason poll.

Florida's victory over Utah was a confidence-building affair to kickstart head coach Billy Napier's tenure at UF, especially considering the widespread idea that the Utes were a contender for a College Football Playoff berth coming out of the Pac-12. Now, the Gators flip the script from being a team expected to take some losses to execute a structural rebuild of the program in 2022 to one trending upward.

Florida will look to keep building momentum against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats Saturday at home at 7 pm ET.

Related: Six Takeaways From a Monumental Florida Gators Victory Over Utah

The Good, the Great and the Ugly From the Gators' Triumph Over Utah

Gators' Richardson, Cox Named SEC Players of the Week Following Utah Win

You can find the entire AP Top 25 below. Week one rankings for each team are in parentheses.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Michigan (8)

5. Clemson  (4)

6. Texas A&M (6)

7. Oklahoma (9)

8. Notre Dame (5)

9. Baylor (10)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. USC (14)

11. Oklahoma State 

12. Florida (Unranked)

13. Utah (7)

14. Michigan State (15)

15. Miami (16)

16. Arkansas (19)

17. Pittsburgh (17)

18. North Carolina State (13)

19. Wisconsin (18)

20. Kentucky (20)

21. BYU (25)

22. Ole Miss (21)

23. Wake Forest (22)

24. Tennessee (Unranked)

25. Houston (24)

Dropped out: Oregon (11), Cincinnati (23)

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson
Football

Gators' QB Anthony Richardson's Heisman Odds Skyrocket Following Week 1

By Zach Goodall
William Peagler
Recruiting

LSU Commit Visiting Florida Gators in Week 2

By Zach Goodall
Montrell Johnson 3
Football

Gators' Montrell Johnson Overcoming Early Fumble Shows Why He's At Florida

By Brandon Carroll
AR and Cox
Football

Gators' Richardson, Cox Named SEC Players of the Week Following Utah Win

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson 5
Football

Gators QB Anthony Richardson Talks Trust From Staff on Game-Winning Drive

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier 2
Football

Mailbag: Answering Your Questions About Florida's Week 1 Victory

By Zach Goodall
Billy Napier
Football

Florida's Win Over Utah Builds Early Confidence in the Billy Napier Era

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier and Florida Gators
Football

Photo Gallery: Gators Upset Utes in The Swamp

By Zach Goodall