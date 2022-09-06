Gators Catapult Into AP Top 25 After Week One Upset Over Utah

Photo: Gators Defense; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Following Florida's upset win over the formerly No. 7 Utah Utes, the Gators ascend into the AP Top 25 for the first time since Week 7 of 2021.

The Gators skyrocket from their unranked status in week one to become the No. 12 team in the country for week two, according to the poll. The largest modern-era rankings jump in school history comes after earning just 14 top 25 votes in the preseason poll.

Florida's victory over Utah was a confidence-building affair to kickstart head coach Billy Napier's tenure at UF, especially considering the widespread idea that the Utes were a contender for a College Football Playoff berth coming out of the Pac-12. Now, the Gators flip the script from being a team expected to take some losses to execute a structural rebuild of the program in 2022 to one trending upward.

Florida will look to keep building momentum against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats Saturday at home at 7 pm ET.

You can find the entire AP Top 25 below. Week one rankings for each team are in parentheses.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Michigan (8)

5. Clemson (4)

6. Texas A&M (6)

7. Oklahoma (9)

8. Notre Dame (5)

9. Baylor (10)

10. USC (14)

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida (Unranked)

13. Utah (7)

14. Michigan State (15)

15. Miami (16)

16. Arkansas (19)

17. Pittsburgh (17)



18. North Carolina State (13)

19. Wisconsin (18)

20. Kentucky (20)

21. BYU (25)

22. Ole Miss (21)

23. Wake Forest (22)

24. Tennessee (Unranked)

25. Houston (24)

Dropped out: Oregon (11), Cincinnati (23)

