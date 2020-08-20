Gators' HC Mullen: Players Who Grow, Adapt Quickest Will Earn Playing Time

Competition breeds excellence, and that's exactly what the Florida Gators will be banking on throughout the next month and a half of fall camp to prepare themselves for such an unprecedented season.

While there were slated to be many position battles, some of that may be cut short due to a lack of spring or a shortened offseason as a whole. The players will not have the same amount of time to prepare, nor showcase their talents to the Gators staff and head coach Dan Mullen. The ones that do so the quickest and grow will be the ones to ultimately prevail.

“Everything. We compete every single day at every position, so I guess it’s the guys that adapt to it the best are going to be the ones with the best chance of playing," Mullen said frankly via video conference with the media on Monday. "Guys that can learn the fastest that can adapt to what we’re doing the fastest and will continue to grow and develop, the guys that have put in all the extra work."

This, according to Mullen, applies to everyone. While incoming freshmen may be at a disadvantage due to not having the full experience of a spring camp, the obstacles set in place can be overcome. The Gators haven't simply been on vacation this entire time, however, while the team hasn't had the opportunity to practice much, they've had other opportunities to learn, virtually

"It’s not like we’ve gone into seclusion, in hiding, for all this time. Guys, we’ve had meetings, you have the opportunity to watch film, you have the opportunity to do workouts on your own and develop yourself. There’s been great opportunities for guys to get ready to go play. The guys who have put in the most will play the most.”

Jumping right into a new way of learning, especially for a program that is on the cusp of reaching the playoffs can be tough, but Mullen says the players who have been around, and the incoming freshmen have impressed him, understanding this is a difficult situation to be in.

"The older guys, this is a big adjustment to them. But you know what, they know the program, they know what’s going on. These guys have come into this kind of whole crazy new world that’s not normal," said Mullen. "I’m really proud of how they’ve handled themselves, how they’ve stuff together. Like I said, I think we have some real high character good guys with great work ethics. I’m real excited about who they are as people.”

The Gators are certainly fortunate to be returning so many veteran defenders. While some have left due to graduation such as David Reese II, Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, others have remained, including Marco Wilson, Zachary Carter, Shawn Davis, Brad Stewart and many more. Competition at those position groups will be intense, but as long as they can take care of business, the team ought to be able to adapt if only due to veteran leadership.

Offensively, the Gators could find themselves in a bit of a quandary. While there are certainly veteran returnees, the team will have to rely on much younger, and unproven players at key positions, especially along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Some of the competition has seemingly already begun with sophomore offensive lineman Ethan White seen taking repetitions at center.

Putting the circumstances aside, the Gators will have no choice but to move forward. Rather than grading "on a curve", lowering expectations, Mullen is expecting his team to come prepared for any opportunity the team does get during the season.

"It just is what it is. We are where we're at, and our job is to every day be the absolute best we can be each and every day, and that's what we're worried about. Could we have been better? I don't know. That's irrelevant to me. We are where we are and it's our job to make sure we're the absolute best we can be today, and if we're that good today we can be a little bit better tomorrow and that's the attitude you have to take."