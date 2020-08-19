SI.com
Gators' Mullen Frustrated, Concerned for Development Due To Inconsistent Hours

Demetrius Harvey

It goes without saying that the Gators, a young, but talented football program, needed spring camp just as much, if not more, like the rest of the college football world. With spring training canceled and a lack of practice time in general, head coach Dan Mullen has concerned with the development of his program.

"This year's team obviously is independent, it's good that we have some veteran guys that have played some football so that makes you feel good," said Mullen on Monday, the first day of fall camp. "But, listen, you're not going to make up the development you lost in the spring, and that's one of the biggest tragedies for these players in their careers."

The Gators have several veterans returning this season, particularly on the defense, including Marco Wilson, Trey Dean III, Zachary Carter, Ventrell Miller, James Houston IV and more. However, on offense, it's a completely different story.

The Gators are set to deploy new receivers in their offense after losing four veterans to the NFL. Along their offensive line, the Gators are undergoing a re-shuffling of sorts that will see plenty of young players taking on new roles. 

"We're a developmental program, we coach guys, we develop them to, we hope, a very, very high level, and one of the tragedies is that they're missing a good deal," Mullen says. "They missed development in the spring, obviously, they cut down the amount of things we can do in training camp with the shortened hours, I don't know why we came up with [it] but the league wanted to do [it]. So, all of those things leave, that's not great for the player development."

Typically, the SEC would allow teams to use 29 practices, which has been shortened to 25. Players are allowed to practice for only five days a week, shortened again from six. Players are allowed to practice football for up to 20 hours per week, with strength and conditioning for up to 14 hours per week. Finally, the delay in fall camp from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17 was yet another perplexing move by the SEC to Mullen.

Needless to say, the Gators will be behind the eight-ball, though, they won't be alone. Mullen is ready to prepare as best as possible in order to have the team ready to succeed once the season gets started. 

While the Gators will certainly be handicapped, the efforts to avoid a spread of the coronavirus has dictated the schedule the entire conference will need to abide by. As a young, developmental team with young personnel spread throughout, it will be a tough ask for them to come out as prepared as they typically would.

"We're going to develop them the best that we can with what we have and the situation that we're gonna in. Coach them up, because our guys like to be coached. That's why they come to Florida, they want to be coached and developed to be great players, and I know football is important to our guys, so we're going to work hard with what we have to get them coached up to the highest level possible."

