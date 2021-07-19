Dan Mullen Confirms Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Will be Immediately Eligible

The Florida Gators won't have to wait too long to find out what they have in running back Demarkcus Bowman this season.

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

For the Florida Gators, getting an early look at running back Demarkcus Bowman won't take too much time at all, as he is expected to be immediately eligible for the start of this season, according to head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen, speaking today during SEC Media Day would be asked about the redshirt freshman running back and confirm that Bowman would be eligible for the start of the season.

That means Florida will have a full arsenal of running backs at its disposal including one that was once thought of as one of the top running backs in the nation entering the 2020 recruiting cycle. Bowman would enter the transfer portal, ultimately transferring to the university by the end of last season after spending some time with Clemson as a freshman.

Heading into the year, Florida has shifted its focus to the running game, especially as dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones takes the helm as the team's starting quarterback. As such, the running backs will have much more responsibility, leaving Bowman as one of the top options to take on a major role with the program this year.

For now, the Gators will stand pat with its primary back in Dameon Pierce, a bruising, powerful running back who was the team's early-down back last year. The team will also utilize Nay'Quan Wright, a redshirt sophomore who possesses a blend of power and speed to go along with innate pass-catching ability.

With Lorenzo Lingard and Malik Davis also on the roster, Florida has a full set of options at running back and the drop-off shouldn't be significant if one were to go down due to an injury.

Now that Bowman has become eligible, Florida will wait on other players such as kicker Jace Christmann and defensive back Jadarrius Perkins to determine their eligibility.

With the new transfer portal rules throughout the NCAA and the SEC allowing for a one-time, penalty-free transfer for all athletes, it would remain likely both are eligible this year.