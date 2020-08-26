Gators HC Dan Mullen 'Excited' About Growth and Maturity of CB Kaiir Elam

Many eyes will be set on sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam this season. While the expectations cast upon him due to the departure of CB CJ Henderson, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, are one to deal with, he has set those expectations high by himself after a stellar freshman season

Last season, Elam, played in eight games as a true freshman, starting five. On the year, the then-freshman cornerback tallied 10 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He was also the fourth-highest graded freshman cornerback in history, according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 87.5.

Now, Elam is earning preseason First-Team All-SEC honors from various publications, including Sports Illustrated.

RELATED: Four Florida Gators on SI Publishers 2020 Preseason All-SEC Teams

At 6-foot-2, 187 pounds, Elam is exactly what one would want in a boundary cornerback in terms of size. His athleticism speaks for itself as he's illustrated time-after-time an ability to make leaping pass breakups or even interceptions. Anticipation is also no issue for even a young player such as Elam, as he presents veteran-like patience and drives to get to the receiver.

In all, Elam has demonstrated exactly what Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants to see in a player, from leadership to maturity, "a real student of the game," Mullen said when speaking to the media on Tuesday shortly after the second padded practice of their 2020 Fall Camp.

"I think he's done a great job, I think he's really, to me, shown a lot of maturity. That's the one thing I'm really excited about him. He's a guy that got some experience, he got to play a bunch as a freshman, more as the year went on obviously. You know, a lot of guys that do that get into kind of a sophomore slump," said Mullen.

A sophomore slump is typical. Players can get caught up in their accomplishments and rely heavily on just being the same player that they were the previous season. While this impacts a lot, Mullen sees a different maturity from a guy like Elam, one to work every day to make himself better, rather than simply relying on past success.

"They kind of look and say, ‘hey, didn’t you see me play as a freshman last year. I was freshman All-whatever.’ That’s great if you were All-whatever, that’s better, but freshman All-whatever means of the couple of guys that played, you were best of the couple of guys that even played," says Mullen.

"A lot of guys struggle with that, but I love his maturity of what I’ve seen from his growth and maturity of not being satisfied or any thoughts of, ‘hey, this is where I am at and I did a great job last year, look at me.’ He is one of the hardest-working guys out there. He comes and works hard every day to make himself better. He is real student of the game. He’s a much better player now than he was last year.”

For the Gators, hearing Elam is a much better player than he was even last year should bring some excitement to the fanbase. While he did excel as a freshman, he didn't start in every game and hasn't played a number of snaps that it would take to truly understand his impact, where he has to go from here.

As the year moves along, Elam will become the "top dog", so to speak, along with redshirt junior cornerback Marco Wilson, the ones leading the pack in a room full of young players. It may take time, however, it appears Elam is certainly heading in the right direction.