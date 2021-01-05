Gators HC Dan Mullen Named Pro Football Focus College Coach of the Year

The Florida Gators season may be over, but the accolades continue to pour in after a promising year.

While the season didn't end quite the way many anticipated after the historical showcase the Florida Gators offense posted historical numbers en route to an SEC East title, the football program continues to receive accolades.

This time, Gators head coach Dan Mullen is being recognized by Pro Football Focus as the College Coach of the Year.

"Yes, the Oklahoma game was an ugly one for both Kyle Trask and the Florida passing offense as a whole, but let’s not ignore the work Dan Mullen did when he had his slew of receiving weapons at his disposal," wrote PFF. "He took this Florida passing offense from good in 2018 and 2019 to one of the best in the country in 2020"

PFF indicated one of the reasons why Mullen was chosen was due to the work he did with Florida quarterback Kyle Trask this season.

Entering his third season as the Gators' head coach, Mullen was able to take the football program to an 8-4 record, including an SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. While the team ended the year on a three-game losing streak, the Florida offense kept everyone glued to their TVs all season.

On the year, the Gators became one of the best passing offenses in college football thanks to the gluttony of weapons the Gators offense possessed, and the playcalling by both Mullen and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. On the year, Florida ranked No. 2 in the SEC in total offense behind the Crimson Tide, and No. 1 in the SEC in passing offense.

Throughout the course of the rigorous 10-game, conference-only schedule during a global pandemic, Mullen was able to keep his team together, fighting for a shot at winning a national championship game. While there was certainly some controversy, the success Florida had on the gridiron all but silenced many critics throughout the season.

Thought of as a quarterback whisperer of sorts, Mullen was able to get the most out of his redshirt senior quarterback in Trask, watching the now-NFL hopeful complete the most passes in college football with 301 completions for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year.

Now that the season has officially concluded for Florida, there have been rumors of Mullen's potential departure, including a report indicating that the Florida head coach will is a "potential candidate" for the New York Jets' head coaching position. While it has not yet been made clear whether or not Mullen would leave the Florida program, there has been smoke to indicate there is certainly a possibility.

For now, the Gators will regroup and hope the success Mullen has had while a head coach at Florida thus far, including going to three New Year's Six bowl games in a row, continues.