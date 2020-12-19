Gators HC Dan Mullen Not Thinking About Playoffs Until After 'We Win' SEC

As the SEC Championship game is set to kickoff today, Gators head coach Dan Mullen doesn't have time to worry about the playoffs just yet.

The college football world was handed a shocking revelation this week when the No. 11 Florida Gators slid just one spot from No. 6 to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoffs rankings.

That means, regardless of the outcome later today, Florida will almost assuredly compete in a New Years Six Bowl Game, and with a victory over No. 1 Alabama could very well be on its way to the playoffs as a two-loss team. Florida head coach Dan Mullen has spoken at length regarding the playoffs and the merits the SEC has, but, for now, he's focused on winning today.

"We'll think about that on Saturday night after we win," Mullen said on Thursday. "I think LSU made it when there were only two teams with two losses, if I'm not mistaken ... It was back in one of those years with the BCS. Let's see. We'll worry about winning on Saturday night because that's all we can control. What happens after that, we'll see what happens next"

Mullen is right, there is no reason for the Gators to worry about what comes after Alabama until they actually play the No. 1 team in the nation. Beyond that, there is simply fruitless debate among talking heads. Right now, the Gators are a two-loss team with one loss being against one of the worst teams in the SEC this year, the 4-5 LSU Tigers.

Their other loss came against a Texas A&M team that was unable to overcome the rigors of the SEC West and will be sitting at home tonight. Now, with the 10-game, conference-only schedule behind them, the Gators will have to find out whether they'll need a large victory over Alabama to assure them a spot among the four best teams in the country.

"It would be hard to say that the SEC champion doesn't (deserve to be in the playoffs)," said Mullen. "I mean, this is our third top-10 game of the year. This is Alabama's third top-10 game of the year off current rankings. I don't know other people that are on game number three of top-10 teams in other leagues.

"I guess it would be hard to say. Again, I'm not on the committee. That would be a question for them."

Mullen has consistently stated the merits of the SEC and has alluded to the comparisons between themselves and Big Ten's Ohio State Buckeyes.

Currently, Ohio State is ranked fourth in the playoffs rankings and would likely earn a spot if they defeat Northwestern today. As of today, Ohio State has played in just five games, however, nearly being defeated by No. 11 Indiana in November.

Mullen believes that other teams that have not had to endure the length of schedule Florida has will likely be healthier, fresher, which is partly why the committee probably picked Florida ahead of others.

"I mean, obviously I'm not knocking other teams or other schools, but a team that has played on game number six or game number seven is going to be fresher, healthier, this late in the season probably have more depth than a team that's on game 11 that is trying to have to walk through early in the week because guys aren't ready, guys are banged up, you're trying to keep everybody healthy."

Going up against the undefeated Crimson Tide will be no simple task for the 8-2 Gators. They've undergone plenty of issues throughout the year, including a COVID-19 outbreak that ultimately postponed its most-recent challenge against LSU from Week 4 to just last week. Now, they'll need to make sure they're full-systems-go against a team that doesn't have the look of slowing down.

"I think this game is such a big game. Having played in it before, I think you realize that the stage that it's on, the scene that it is in Atlanta for the SEC championship game is such a big deal."