Gators HC Dan Mullen Provides Update on 'Interesting' Punter Competition

The Florida Gators will have plenty of competition across the board this season, but deciding who may ultimately replace Tommy Townsend could become a fixture to watch moving forward, especially after the team went out and found an intriguing Australian punter by the name of Jeremy Crawshaw, an incoming freshman.

The team's long-time punter in Townsend is now off to the NFL, playing as an undrafted free agent signee with the Kansas City Chiefs. Townsend enjoyed an impressive NFL debut and looks to make a name for himself in Kansas City.

Now, the Gators are in search of his replacement and the competition may complete without Crawshaw ever making a true punt attempt (in a real game), in college football. The Gators currently have a fifth-year senior punter in Jacob Finn, who, while he has not played much, at the very least has the experience needed to win the gig.

The issue in finding the right man for the job, Mullen says, is due to Crawshaw's inexperience, though he does say the Australian is "adjusting to it."

"I think, obviously again, he missed spring," Mullen told the media on Monday. "You know, again, we were limited in the summer so he's only had some practices. Hasn't played, obviously, he's worked punting but he hasn't played in live game situations or live football situations where people are coming, running at you to try to block the kick. But he certainly has a lot of talent in there."

Crawshaw is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and attended ProKick Australia where many kickers that are currently in the NFL and in college are found. Crawshaw holds a career average of 45.14 yards per punt and a 4.44-second average hangtime, with career bests of 54 yards and 4.82 seconds, respectively.

Simply put, the Gators could do worse at punter than the team is at now. With Finn and Crawshaw competing, it doesn't seem as if Mullen is too worried, saying he will make the decision on who will win the opening-day gig near the end of next week.



"So, both of those two I think have done a really solid job, and it'll be interesting to see who gets it," said Mullen. "I mean, I don't make that decision until probably the end of next week, who will be the guy who kicks because you know we get equal reps, both of them have to be ready to play, and we'll see who the one guy will be at the end of next week, probably after Thursday's practice."