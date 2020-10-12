Florida Gators Coach Dan Mullen Talks Emory Jones, QB Run Packages

The Florida Gators offense has played beyond its expectations entering this season, and much of that is due to how well quarterback Kyle Trask has been playing, but Florida head coach Dan Mullen believes there's another element yet to be implemented, and it may all start with quarterback Emory Jones.

This season, Florida has been a primarily pass-first team, and not for the same reasons they were just last season. Simply put, Trask has developed such chemistry and comfortability within the Florida passing game that the team is able to generate extraordinary explosive plays on a down-by-down basis.

In three weeks, Trask has thrown for 996 yards on 74 out of 103 attempts (71.8%) along with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. To put it into perspective, last season Trask accounted for just 2,941 yards on 66.9% passing, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team has simply been able to stay ahead of the chains passing the football well enough to not warrant a heavy run percentage on the day overall.

However, Florida does still have plenty to implement, and Mullen feels as though the added element will make his offense that much better.

"We're not really executing that much this year to be perfectly honest with you, and if I was calling a lot of quarterback runs, no matter how good the play's drawn up, you would probably be looking at me like, you know, 'You know your quarterback is like 6-5, 240, and couldn't run out of sight in a day?' You know, but we draw it up and it looks good on paper when we draw it up," Mullen said during his Monday press conference.

The quarterback Mullen is referring to is Trask. While an effective passer, the Florida starting quarterback has never been one to exude proficiency as a runner. On Saturday, that added element was lost due to Jones becoming unavailable for currently undisclosed reasons. With Jones, the Gators could have a new feature on offense,

“I think one thing Emory does in coming up, like changing the running back that he brings a little different perspective to the position, and even running some of the plays he’s going to be a little bit different," said Mullen. "Obviously the quarterback run that I alluded to earlier, when he is in there it does draw up very, very nicely, and the personnel fits him nicely as well, so that’s just another thing for the defense to have to defend and have to prepare for of finding where the guys are out on the field."

Jones is the team's primary backup this season. Last year, as a redshirt freshman, the Gators utilized him in a way to add a new element to the offense as a runner and a passer. The returns were, as expected, good. In 2019, Jones carried the football 42 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns, while passing the football 38 times, completing 25 for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Entering week four, Mullen says he still has yet to implement one of the packages on offense that features two quarterbacks - assumingly, Trask and Jones - on the field at the same time. Perhaps, that will allow Florida to become even more explosive on offense, keeping the defense off-balance.

"I haven’t even gotten to a two-quarterbacks-on-the-field package yet, or we did have one in training camp where we had three quarterbacks on the field in one deal, but haven’t got to that yet, not that I want to give away all our secrets," Mullen said. "But, no, I think when you’re utilizing personnel in different ways, it certainly puts and adds pressure to the defense of how they’re going to match up against those different people."

Mullen would later say that the team has other elements on offense that Jones can do better than Trask, and being able to implement that is part of how the team can get players in a position to play well.

In alluding to a potential three-quarterback package, that the team could use at some point this season, freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson could be the man for the job, but at what position, Mullen didn't want to say.

"I’m not going to tell you where they’re all going to be, but it is interesting to figure out who’s out there. I mean obviously one of them will take the snap, but you don’t know where everybody else might be, so.”

In a season in which the Florida offense is prepared to break records upon records, adding another element would make it that much more deadly. Perhaps that's needed in an SEC that has forgotten how to play defense.