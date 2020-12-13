Gators' Mullen Feels SEC Not Getting Credit: 'Get Rewarded for Not Playing'

The No. 6 Florida Gators (8-2) finished out its regular season with a stunning loss to the LSU Tigers (4-5) on Saturday. Following the game, Florida head coach Dan Mullen was asked about the credit a team with two losses ought to get with the College Football Playoffs committee, and didn't mince words when speaking about the SEC's merits of making it in.

"I don't have a vote on that," Mullen began. "I'm not in the room, you know what I mean? I know we've played 10 games, OK. So I guess probably the best thing to do would have been to play less games because you seem to get rewarded for not playing this year in college football"

His comments come on the heels of the SEC's 10-game, conference-only schedule. With 10 games played this season, Florida will have played four more games than Ohio State (5-0), currently ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Buckeyes have just one game remaining, against Northwestern on Dec. 19, the same day Florida is set to play its 11th game of the season in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 ranked Alabama.

"But I tell you what, I give our guys a lot of credit. The competitors our guys are, that they want to go out there and compete every single week. That we've faced a lot of injuries, we've faced a lot of adversity, we've played short-handed a lot of games," Mullen said.

"And we have no control. We have no control over anything but whether or not we win next week. That's all we can control. We win next week, we're SEC champs. I can't control more than that."

The Gators will have an opportunity to prove its worth to the committee with a victory over the Crimson Tide next Saturday, however, there are some questions whether or not Florida would advance even with a victory over Alabama.

Alabama has been victorious in every game this season, 10-0, and handily defeated two teams Florida has lost to, Texas A&M and LSU. If Florida wants to earn more credit, they may need to defeat the Crimson Tide by a larger margin than they would have had they simply defeated the Tigers on Saturday.

Florida has seen plenty of adversity this season. Following its Week 3 loss against the Aggies, Florida suffered a COVID-19 outbreak that saw 37 players reportedly test positive, forcing the program to postpone both its game against LSU and the following week's game against Missouri. The team also played without star tight end Kyle Pitts for multiple weeks this season, including yesterday's contest against the Tigers.

The merits of a longer season, battling adversity, and overcoming hardships via more games played outweigh a shortened schedule in Mullen's eyes. While the committee will look at teams' full body of work, it does take into account what teams go undefeated and how a team wins games, it matters.

Ultimately, coach Mullen says the team can only control what's right in front of them, an SEC Championship Game against Alabama next week.



"That's all we can control," said Mullen.

"We win next week, we're SEC champs. I can't control more than that. That is all we control, and I guess that's a good question for the committee. That's their deal with what's important. But I tell you what, I'm proud of our guys of how they faced through everything, played a 10-game SEC schedule, played beat up, played short-handed a bunch of these games this year. I'm really proud of our guys and how they've battled to go do that."