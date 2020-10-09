Florida Gators Preparing For 'Improved' Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

On Saturday, the Florida Gators will take on yet another SEC rival in the Texas A & M Aggies, just their second of five away games of the season.

While the team has faced many challenges defensively and has much to work through, Florida will face one of its most unique challenges of the year in defending Jimbo Fisher and his quarterback, Kellen Mond.

Mond, a senior now for the Aggies, has become one of the SEC's top quarterbacks over the past few seasons. Florida has faced off against Mond just one other time in his short four-year career. Playing the Gators at The Swamp in 2017, Mond didn't quite have the look of the quarterback he is today. He completed only eight of 24 passes for 180 yards and an interception while rushing 15 times for 52 yards - pedestrian numbers to say the least.

Now, Mond has evolved under the guidance of Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, and Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham can see how good the combination can be.

"Just looking at the development of the quarterback and the way Jimbo has developed quarterbacks over the course of his career, you can see that they've really improved him from that standpoint," Grantham told members of the media on Tuesday. "They're always going to have concepts to try to attack you in the middle of the field, they're always going to attack you underneath with some of the drive routes and things like that."

Texas A & M has multiple different ways to attack a defense. Facing a Gators secondary that has struggled in recent weeks, they'll likely try to exploit those middle of the field areas in which Grantham alluded to, especially with a quarterback like Mond who has found success in that area with sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who has quickly become one of the most intriguing tight ends in the SEC.

Since taking over the Aggies as the team's head coach in 2018, Fisher has allowed Mond to truly thrive within his offense. Not taking too many risks, the senior quarterback has still excelled as a playmaker, completing 61.6% of his passes in 2019, while throwing for 2,897 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Mond also would go on to rush 126 times for 501 yards and eight touchdowns.

For the Gators defense on Saturday, containing Mond will become a top priority. While the team will need to get after the veteran quarterback in the pass-rush department, they'll need to make sure to have elite eye discipline as his escapability is well-documented.

Players such as Zachary Carter, Brenton Cox, T.J. Slaton and Jeremiah Moon will all become vital to the success of the defense, able to maintain their gaps, while also looking to get after the quarterback at the same time. If you allow Mond to escape, he can absolutely make you pay.

While the defensive line will play a key role, the team's linebackers, Amari Burney and Ventrell Miller will be equally as important, potentially spying on Mond in the process.

“I’ve been watching him for a couple of years and he can run," Burney said of Mond. "He is one of them quarterbacks where, in a speed option he’s going to pull it, he’s like Nick Fitzgerald at Mississippi State. He’s one of those types where he’s going to try and run the ball. So we just have to keep him contained and make him be a quarterback.”

If Florida makes Mond "be a quarterback," they might be able to come out of this weekend with a victory. Thus far this season, Mond has completed just 58% of his passes for 507 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, not quite the numbers that evoke fear in an opposing defense.

Florida and Texas A & M will kick off at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. ET.