Florida Gators Drop to No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
Graham Marsh
Week Six Coaches Poll:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Ohio State
6. North Carolina
7. Oklahoma State
8. Penn State
9. Florida
10. Cincinnati
11. Texas A&M
12. Miami
13. BYU
14. Auburn
15. Wisconsin
16. Oregon
17. Tennessee
18. SMU
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. UL Lafayette
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. USC
25. Minnesota
Week Six AP Top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. North Carolina
6. Ohio State
7. Oklahoma State
8. Cincinnati
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Oregon
13. Miami
14. Auburn
15. BYU
16. Wisconsin
17. SMU
18. Tennessee
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. UL Lafayette
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Minnesota
25. USC
The Gators 41-38 loss to Texas A&M is the obvious reason for the drop in ranking in both polls. However, the silver lining for Florida fans is that this comes to early in the season, in a season where UF only plays SEC opponents. There is more than enough time for coach Dan Mullen and his staff to lick their wounds and climb back up the rankings.
And the AP and Coaches Polls are just placeholders, things will really get interesting when the College Football Playoff poll comes out in a few weeks. Obviously, the Gators need to win football games to climb back up the rankings, but the way in which they win will matter too.
RELATED: Dan Mullen implies changes coming on defense: "We’re going to evaluate"
UF's defense must show significant improvement at all three levels or the belief that this could be a College Football Playoff team will fade more with every passing week.