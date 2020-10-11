Florida Gators Drop to No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

Week Six Coaches Poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Ohio State

6. North Carolina

7. Oklahoma State

8. Penn State

9. Florida

10. Cincinnati

11. Texas A & M

12. Miami

13. BYU

14. Auburn

15. Wisconsin

16. Oregon

17. Tennessee

18. SMU

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. UL Lafayette

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. USC

25. Minnesota

Week Six AP Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Texas A & M

12. Oregon

13. Miami

14. Auburn

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. UL Lafayette

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. USC

The Gators 41-38 loss to Texas A & M is the obvious reason for the drop in ranking in both polls. However, the silver lining for Florida fans is that this comes to early in the season, in a season where UF only plays SEC opponents. There is more than enough time for coach Dan Mullen and his staff to lick their wounds and climb back up the rankings.

And the AP and Coaches Polls are just placeholders, things will really get interesting when the College Football Playoff poll comes out in a few weeks. Obviously, the Gators need to win football games to climb back up the rankings, but the way in which they win will matter too.

UF's defense must show significant improvement at all three levels or the belief that this could be a College Football Playoff team will fade more with every passing week.