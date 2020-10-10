Report: Florida Gators QB Emory Jones Misses Texas A&M Trip

According to a report from GatorCountry's Nick de la Torre, Gators backup quarterback Emory Jones was not yet spotted during warm-ups and didn't make the trip to Texas A & M for today's game.

Last week, Jones did not receive a single snap, however, he was not among the many listed as unavailable. It is unclear why Jones did not make the trip, nor is it clear yet why he missed last week's matchup against the Gamecocks. Jones, however, was seen wearing an arm brace on wide receiver Jacob Copeland's Instagram story posted yesterday.

With freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson becoming quarterback Kyle Trask's immidiate backup today, it will be interesting to see how the Gators use the young singal-caller. Richardson is one of the most athletic players on the team, often compared to New England Patriots, and former Gators and Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton due to his size and athleticism at 6-foot-4, 234 pounds.

In speaking to the media earlier this week, Gators offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson mentioned he wanted to see Richardson in the game "at some point," perhaps that could be the case this week against the Aggies.

“Yeah, at some point, I mean you just never know, just with circumstance of how it’s going to happen, especially in 2020 playing an All-SEC schedule," Johnson said when asked if he'd like to see Richardson get in the game. "So we’ve just got to keep developing him as a staff, and just try to force-feed him as many opportunities as possible, and just try to get him ready to go.”

With Jones presumebly missing yet another week, it will be interesting to see how the Gators make the Aggies defense off balanced as Jones was a key figure in ensuring that.