Three Players Removed From Florida Gators 2022 Roster

The Florida Gators have removed three players from its 2022 football roster.

This story has been updated after originally stating that WR Marcus Burke was among the players cut, a UF spokesperson confirmed that receiver Marcus Burke was accidentally removed from the roster and remains with the team.

Photo: Fenley Graham; Credit: Zach Goodall

Billy Napier's first Florida Gators squad saw three players removed from the roster on Wednesday afternoon, as first reported by 247Sports and confirmed by AllGators after examining the roster on the team's website.

Scholarship players, sophomore wide receiver Fenley Graham, sophomore safety Mordecai McDaniel and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Chris Thomas Jr. were ultimately removed.

The reason for their individual departures is currently unknown.

The most experienced loss of the bunch comes in the form of reserve safety, McDaniel. Playing in 11 total games during his Florida career, including eight in 2021, the former four-star prospect from Washington, D.C. accounted for 15 tackles and one interception in relief of starters Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III last year.

As for Graham and Thomas, the team players have served minimally in their time with the team. Graham recently moved from defensive back to wide receiver due under the new staff in an attempt to prove needed speed in space offensively. He was also expected to feature, or at least occupy time, as a return man in the upcoming season.

Thomas only appeared in one game, receiving reps late in the Gators' season-finale against UCF.

