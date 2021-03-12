'Timing Was Right' for McGee to Become Gators QB Coach

Garrick McGee descrives the role he held with the Florida Gators in 2020, and what led to his promotion to quarterbacks coach this offseason.

For Garrick McGee, becoming quarterbacks coach for the Florida Gators was an easy decision to make.

The 47-year-old accepted a promotion from his role as an analyst on the defensive side of the ball in January, a position he held for the 2020 season at UF. McGee spent his first year in orange and blue scouting out opponents in advance, in order to prepare defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and his staff for upcoming offenses and their intricacies.

“I joke all the time that I have been on the defensive staff with Todd and Christian [Robinson] and that whole staff, so I know all the defensive players," McGee acknowledged on Thursday night, meeting with the press for the first time as a Gators' assistant. "I wasn’t able to work with them on the field or in the meeting room or anything like that, but you just get to know them when you’re watching their film every day."

However, when offensive coordinator Brian Johnson made the jump to the NFL and vacated the QB coaching role, it quickly became McGee's for the taking.

McGee had previously played the position in college, and spent another ten years coaching it along with calling plays at Northwestern, Arkansas, Louisville, and Illinois. Being that he was already on Florida's staff and understood the environment, he was an easy selection for head coach Dan Mullen and was promoted hours after Johnson's departure became official.

"I got lucky, and the timing was right for me, and I got blessed and got to be the quarterback coach. So, now, I know all the offensive players and all the offensive coaches also," McGee bantered.

After a year spent "in the basement watching the film," McGee gets to retake the field in a coaching capacity to groom Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, among other signal-callers, alongside Mullen in 2021 and beyond.

McGee has long had an admiration for Mullen and how he runs his offense, making note that their coaching ties date back to Mullen's time at Bowling Green in the early 2000s. Mullen, the Falcons' quarterbacks coach at the time under head coach Urban Meyer, faced the Toledo Rockets in 2002, where McGee had recently joined the staff as a wide receivers coach.

From there, the two would bump into each other quite often. Mullen and McGee would duel in the Mountain West while coaching at Utah and UNLV respectively in 2003, followed by matchups in the SEC as Mullen was the offensive coordinator for Florida and Mississippi State while McGee spent four years at Arkansas from 2008-11.

"I've watched and studied and had a lot of respect for the way that [Mullen] has run his offense, and the way he goes about game-planning and scheming," said McGee. "I was fortunate when I was the head coach at UAB, I was able to get my offensive staff with his offensive staff, and we all sit in the same room and shared some ideas and discussed some football ideas. That's kind of how, you know, our relationship ended up connecting."

In addition to years of observing what a Dan Mullen-led offense is capable of accomplishing, McGee is excited to contribute to its next step: Replacing a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback in Kyle Trask. The perk for Florida, McGee believes, is that he's been in the building for a year now.

McGee experienced the 2020 season, the SEC Championship game, and the Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma along with everyone else on the staff and roster. He understands where the team's current strengths and weaknesses are, how the staff operates, and what is expected of a coach in his role.

"I understand how Dan wants to run the program, the expectations of each individual in our building, the culture that he has set up where we all enjoy coming to the office every day and grinding," McGee exclaimed. "I know what we all committed to moving into this season, so the transition was simple for us.”