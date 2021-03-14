Gators QB Coach Garrick McGee Talks Ideal Quarterback, Emory Jones

The art of quarterbacking is a skill that alludes many who take a crack at it. That's why so few quarterbacks will become starters at the collegiate or pro levels, to begin with. But, the circumstances and criteria can oftentimes vary widely from coach-to-coach, including with the Florida Gators' latest addition to its coaching staff, quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee.

Speaking with the media last week, McGee covered a variety of topics, including his experience in the past, and why the timing was just right for him to return to the offensive side of the football. Add in a new starting quarterback for the Gators this coming season in Emory Jones, and the stars apparently have aligned.

Last week, McGee provided a breakdown of what it takes for a quarterback to be "great" at the collegiate level, something that starts with "leadership," he says.

"Your team needs to say to themselves, ‘We have a chance of winning because we have this particular guy on our team.’ And you build throughout the offseason and spring ball and in the weight room," McGee added. "Your guys go, ‘We got a chance to win any game because this guy’s on our team.’ That’s where it starts."

If those traits resonate with Florida fans and other spectators from its 2020 season, it should. Those are the words and traits we heard and saw from former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, one of the team's best quarterbacks in program history.

Trask demanded respect and leadership from his teammates through his play. While he has never been one of the most vocal football players to play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the players he was surrounded with certainly gave him the respect and recognition he deserved. That's part of why Florida was so successful offensively last year. Everything just clicked.

Aside from intangibles, the Gators quarterbacks coach made mention of the player's instincts and ability to anticipate, be accurate with the football. The college game is much faster than in high school, much like the professional game is much faster than the collegiate game. There's a lot of information to process depending on the situations that present themselves, he says.

"What I mean by that is the situations that come up in football, meaning it’s first and second down, it can be third-and-short, third-and-medium, third-and-long, red zone, 2-minute drill before half, 2-minute at the end of the game," McGee explained.

"All of these different situations are going to come up and we’re going to have a plan for each situation and you have to be able to have those slotted in your mind and know when to pull from it at each time."

Now, all of those situations and expectations are cast on Jones, who will be starting for the first time in his college career this season. The Gators have been fortunate, though, McGee says.

"Kyle did a really good job for the program, almost went after the Heisman Trophy. Well, now he’s going to the NFL and we have to transition from one quarterback to another and the teams that can stay on top and compete at a high level are the ones that can do it. And that’s what we’re pressing for now."

The Gators will need Jones to step up, quickly. The team has already seen plenty of changes within its offense, including the ability to run the football. That's what McGee sees in his two immediate quarterbacks this year, Jones and sophomore backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"We’ve recruited well. We have two guys that are very talented kids, have arm talent, they can run, they understand the system, they have the trust and respect from their teammates," he said of Jones and Richardson.

"What we have to do is go from being Kyle’s backup to taking control of the team and getting the team to feed off our energy level and the way we go about out business.”