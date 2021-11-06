Florida Gators X-Factor vs. South Carolina: DL Gervon Dexter

The Florida Gators will need to rely on Gervon Dexter to close rushing lanes against another talented but struggling rushing unit on Saturday.

The Florida Gators travel on the road on Saturday to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in search of the first SEC road win of the season.

As a team that wants to establish the run but has struggled to execute and has had early deficits force them into passing situations, SCAR must continue to be stifled by the Gators if they look to steady the ship in week 10.

To accomplish that feat, sophomore defensive tackle Gervon Dexter will play a significant role in getting Florida back in the win column.

He is this week’s AllGators’ X-Factor.

As the highest-rated recruit of the Dan Mullen era, Dexter’s raw talents are immense.

Entering the Florida program still relatively new to football, he was still looking to master the technical aspects of being a defensive tackle. Standing at 6-foot-6, 303 pounds, Dexter was able to win at the high school level — and even early in his collegiate career — with pure strength and athleticism.

However, Dexter’s lack of football background has made him moldable for defensive line coach David Turner. As a result, he has taken significant steps fundamentally on the interior defensive line.

Showcasing his refined talent in spurts as a freshman, he earned his way into the starting lineup in 2021.

Dexter adds a dimension of internal pressure in the passing game, but for someone on the verge of completing his breakout season, there is one more aspect of his game that needs to arrive. That’s his presence as a run defender.

South Carolina gives him the opportunity to assert himself as a space-eating monster in the run game, both on tape and in the stat sheet.

Facing off against the No. 108 rushing offense in the nation, Florida would usually be expected to hold the Gamecocks talent running back tandem of Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White in check. But, with the Gators, just a few weeks removed from allowing a struggling LSU rushing game to find gets its legs beneath them, SCAR hopes for much of the same.

As a result, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a similar game plan from the Cocks, utilizing the Tigers’ blueprint of a counter-rushing scheme and pulling blockers to open up rushing lanes for their backs.

Florida will look to Dexter to eat space in the middle because if not, UF could find themselves scrapping to stay above .500 late in the contest.

Any points scored in this contest will be crucial since there won’t be many in general, making it more important to suppress the Gamecocks offense. It’s imperative to keep Harris, who is considered a top running back in the SEC, from finding his groove.

If Dexter can close those rushing holes on the inside and force SCAR to run outside the tackles, guys like safety Rashad Torrence and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate can clean up the play near the line of scrimmage.

