Absent 'Household Names' Like Kyle Pitts, Florida's Depth Will Be Tested

The Florida Gators will need a lot of production from lesser-known talent this year without household names such as tight end Kyle Pitts on its roster.

The Florida Gators are heading into perhaps its most important season under head coach Dan Mullen. Following an admirable season that saw the program reach the SEC Championship Game, the team's expectations should be through the roof in 2021, but how will it do so without the star power that the 2020 program had?

Last season, the Gators' offense fielded perhaps the most impressive player in college football in tight end Kyle Pitts. The team was also led by one of the most efficient passers in college football, Kyle Trask while showcasing talent at receiver in Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes.

All players mentioned will be selected in next week's draft, while Pitts is expected to go within the top six picks. The stars on offense were abundant, and now the team will be faced with new and upcoming players to fill the void. Depth is of the utmost importance, and head coach Dan Mullen believes that will be the true test of this year's team.

"Our attitude, our energy, our effort is critical," Mullen said during his final spring football press conference in March.

"Second, we're going to be a great team because we're going to have some depth on the team, right? I mean we're going to be, we have the opportunity to win. We might not have, you know, the household name players like Kyle Pitts that we had last year, you know what I mean?

"We have the opportunity to have a great deal of depth and players and experience of guys that we can roll through out there and play as a team, so we've got to keep that attitude."

Mullen mentioned attention to detail that will be needed for the team to perform up to its own standards. That much is true regardless of whether or not the team will be made up of perceived star players heading into the season. This year, the Gators will be tasked with proving itself once again, while still holding up the standard it set last season.

Mullen is correct. The depth that Florida has currently is greater than last season. While the team was fine offensively, defensively the team did not have nearly enough players that were ready to perform at a high level.

At one point during the season, multiple players were put in bad positions simply because one player, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, missed the first few weeks of the season.

This year, Florida will showcase plenty of young and experienced talent alike. On defense, veterans such as fifth-year defenders Zachary Carter and Ventrell Miller, third-year cornerback Kaiir Elam and fourth-year BUCK Brenton Cox Jr. will become the team's leaders.

The younger talent, including sophomore defenders Gervon Dexter (defensive tackle) and Princely Umanmielen (defensive end) are also expected to field bigger roles, not to mention the rise and development of another such as Mohamoud Diabate (linebacker), Florida looks to have the depth to play better defensively.

The true test will come based on what Mullen stated before: attention to detail, energy and effort.

On offense, there is more uncertainty due to a change at quarterback and along its offensive line. While Emory Jones is thought to be the quarterback that Mullen has envisioned his offense being run by for years, there is still plenty to wait and see in order to gauge just how effective he will be.

Without reliable and polished stars surrounding the team's roster, Florida will need to dig deep. The talent is there, but will the preparation and production equal the potential?