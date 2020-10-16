How Much More Can Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask Improve?

While it has only been three games into the SEC's 10-game, conference-only schedule, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has shown vast improvement from even just a year ago, but how much more can the veteran quarterback improve moving forward?

It is no question that Trask has been one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC this season. With 996 yards on a 71.8% (74/103) completion percentage to go along with his 14 touchdowns and just one interception. On the surface, there's not much more it appears he can do, but Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson believes in constant improvement.

"I think we gotta strive to be elite and perfect decision-makers with the football and, you know, we haven't done that to this point in the year," Johnson said on Monday. "I mean, we've been really good, but there's still a ton of room for improvement, you know, three and outs are absolute killers. For momentum, for field position, it's not a recipe for winning football when you go three and out. So, we gotta continue to generate first downs, stay on the field and score points."

The Gators have been scoring points, however, and have been the most consistent teams in the nation in doing so. According to Pro Football Focus, the Gators are converting a nation-leading 70% of its drives for touchdowns. Behind them are Alabama (69%), BYU (61%) and Coastal Carolina (59%). While the team has had its struggles on a couple of drives this year, they've essentially been perfect.

Johnson sees it from a different perspective, however. In important moments, the Florida offense hasn't been converting at a 70% clip, they've instead had nine drives that they haven't scored on due to turning the football over, punting, or any other means, "simply [a] lack of execution, not great decision making, poor calls, just a culmination of things. So, we gotta continue to work to be better."

Due to the Gators' proficiency at throwing the football and scoring quickly, the team hasn't been able to grind out drives as effectively as they wanted. With the defense ailing over the first three weeks of the season, there's a difference in philosophy. Basically: if the Gators only have eight possessions in a game, the coaching staff feels they ought to score on all eight possessions.

"And that’s the mentality that you should have as an offense is be aggressive and compete at a really, really high level."

As his own harshest critic, Trask himself feels he has plenty to improve on, especially considering the direction the offense is heading in. Even while the defense hasn't been able to match the offenses' success this season, his mindset isn't to overcome mistakes the defense has made but to simply continue to be a powerhouse, able to control their own fate.

"I think our mindset as an offense is just like I said," Trask said on Monday. "Our goal is to score every single time we have the football. And we look back on some of the drives we haven't scored on this season, and most of them are from us shooting ourselves in the foot. So if we just do our job and everybody does their 1-11 (everyone doing their job) then we should be able to score every single drive. We have the talent to do so."

It would appear that scoring on every single drive shouldn't be the expectation for any offense at any level of football, however, for the Gators and Trask, that is the mindset, and continuing to improve on the little things can go far.