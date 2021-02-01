How Promising TE Arik Gilbert Changes the Gators Offense Moving Forward

The Florida Gators landed one of the best tight end prospects in the country yesterday, but what does that mean for the program moving forward?

What has already began to be coined "Second Chance U" by some fans, yesterday the Florida Gators landed yet another top-rated prospect via the transfer portal. This time, rising sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert, who entered the transfer portal as a member of the LSU Tigers during the 2020 season.

For the Gators, Gilbert will join fellow five-star prospect, running back Demarkcus Bowman, as two offensive playmakers to elevate Florida to yet another fantastic season offensively, though it will be tough to match last year's numbers.

Gilbert, a freshman in 2020 out of Marietta (Ga.), was a Sports Illustrated All-American tight end coming out of high school and would finish his prep career by being named the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year award, the first time a tight end has ever won the award.

At 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, Gilbert brings a similar athleticism to that of former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, continuing the narrative that, at least in the short term, the Gators could be thought of as "Tight End U."

In high school, Gilbert set the gridiron on fire with his incredible receiving ability. In his senior season at Marietta (Ga.), the big-bodied tight end/receiver hauled in 105 receptions for 1,860 yards and 15 touchdowns, simply unheard of by most accounts.

At LSU last season, Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in just eight games before he opted to enter the transfer portal. According to David Waters of Gators Breakdown, of the 35 receptions Gilbert had, 24 of them went for a first down or a touchdown, and of the 24 that resulted in a first down, 11 of them came on third or fourth down.

Gilbert brings much more than simply a tight end to Florida, too. Similarly to Pitts, he can be used in multiple formations, including out wide as a receiver. There is no question that Gators head coach Dan Mullen will continue the trend, utilizing players to their strengths rather than constricting them to one position.

Entering 2021, Florida has a stacked group at the tight end position. While Pitts' departure certainly leaves a hole, there are still plenty of playmakers ready to fill at least half of it. Tight ends Keon Zipperer and Kemore Gamble both played admirably in relief of Pitts when the star tight end was out due to injury in 2020.

Along with Zipperer and Gamble, the Gators also have rising sophomore tight end Jonathan Odom, who is highly thought of within the Florida program, and two freshmen in Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox. Now, with the addition of Gilbert, it could be safe to say the Florida tight end room will be just fine for years to come.

Moving forward, look for Gilbert to be one of the Gators' go-to targets almost immediately, looking to make an impact on all areas of the field. While there has been plenty of criticism regarding recruitment within the Florida program, Gilbert's addition makes those criticisms shine dimmer by the second.