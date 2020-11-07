Gators CB Jaydon Hill Has Boosted Florida's Secondary This Season

While not oft-used, No. 8 Florida Gators sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill has risen his level of play over the first few weeks of the season. An opportunity that was given to him dating back to his original recruitment, he has slowly become a major part of Gators' rotation in the secondary.

Entering the season, the Florida secondary was touted as one of the best up-and-coming units across the SEC. While the team was losing CB CJ Henderson, who was selected ninth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars this year, the team still felt good about the players that remained.

Among them is sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam, who began his claim to fame last season, particularly in the final week of the team's 2019 campaign as Florida defeated Virginia 36-28 in the Orange Bowl. The momentum from his stellar performance in that game, that included a key pass breakup near the end of the contest.

While Elam has certainly continued to prove himself within the secondary, the team's cornerback on the opposite side at times, Hill, has also showcased his abilities within the team's secondary, quickly becoming the team's No. 2 at the position. While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hill commented on his growth, particularly away from the gridiron.

“I want to say outside of football in the film room, like learning offenses," Hill told members of the Florida media when asked about his self-improvement this year.

"I feel like that’s the biggest stride I made in the offseason. That’s probably the biggest thing that I took the biggest leap in. At practice we’re competing every day on a day-to-day basis so it’s like if I get beat on a route or something, it’s like, how can I cover that better? Or like with certain schemes what’s the best way I can play this? There’s a lot I take from the offensive side of the ball, coaches and players. That’s a big thing that helps us as a defense.”

The Florida offense boasts some of the best players in the nation, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who has quickly become one of the top receivers in the SEC, and in the nation itself. For Hill, having an opportunity to go up against a player like Toney, is huge.

Officially enrolling at Florida in 2019, Hill experienced an up-and-down recruitment cycle, tearing his ACL during his senior season. The Gators, however, continued with Hill anyways and much of that was due to the leadership of Gators head coach Dan Mullen and his willingness to stick with Hill, something the sophomore cornerback certainly appreciates.

“I’ve been behind Dan ever since he was recruiting me. Mullen took me in after an ACL so, I see it as more of a respect thing," Hill said when asked about players backing up Mullen following the halftime brawl against Missouri.

"He trusted me enough to come in, and it would’ve been easy to drop me. From a player to a coach I respect him tremendously. I like how he was behind his player and was mad about it, as he should be. It just goes to show that he cares for his players."

At points during his recruitment, Hill says he was thought of as a top-10 cornerback, but likely fell due to his injury.

Thus far this season, Hill has allowed just three receptions for 29 yards, allowing a quarterback-completion percentage of just 42.9%, according to Pro Football Focus. He has two pass breakups on the year. While he has not received all of the snaps, his presence has been felt within the team's secondary all season, especially against Missouri last week.

Moving forward, look for Hill to continue his rise, starting out again this week against Georgia's top receiver in George Pickens, a player Hill knows all too well.

"Yeah, George, that’s really my guy," Hill said about the two's matchups in high school. "We actually played against each other my sophomore year, we were both sophomores, in the first round of the playoffs."

The two have matched up a few times in the past, but won't this Saturday in Jacksonville (Fla.) when Florida faces off against Georgia in the annual Florida-Georgia contest. Pickens is expected to miss the game with an injury.