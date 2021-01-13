Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Announces Intentions to Return in 2021

The Gators will be returning one of its key veteran leaders on the defensive side of the football in 2021.

Announced via social media on Tuesday, Gators linebacker/BUCK Jeremiah Moon is set to return for a sixth season in 2021. Moon will be using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility granted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the effects it had on the 2020 fall season.

"The past few years have tested me physically and mentally," Moon began. "Adversity happens in everyone's journey to success, and that has surely been the case for me. Thank you to everyone that has stuck with me through this process. With that being said, I will be returning to the University of Florida to get my master's and play one last season with my brothers in orange and blue!"

A reversal of sorts, Moon was slated to participate in this year's Senior Bowl, indicating he would likely be playing his last season in the orange and blue. Now that he is set to return, he could have an opportunity to do so in 2022 instead.

Moon was originally signed to the program during the 2016 recruiting class. During his freshman season, he was injured, playing in just two games that season. Over the next three seasons, Moon played in 30 games, accounting for 85 tackles (36 solos), nine tackles-for-loss and five sacks.

This season, Moon was only able to play in four games due to various injuries, accounting for just 14 total tackles (four solos), 1.5 TFL and one sack. Moon played various roles for the Gators over the course of his career, including some BUCK, STAR and linebacker.

A versatile defender, Moon should bring veteran leadership to the Florida defense next season, adding to his resume as he prepares for the 2021 season. Look for Moon to continue his role as the backup BUCK to Brenton Cox, along with Khris Bogle next season.