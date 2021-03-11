Elam Firmly Focused On Defensive Production Upon Spring Return to Gators

The Florida Gators defense struggled mightily in 2020. Junior cornerback Kaiir Elam is adamant about turning the unit around in the upcoming year.

With the Florida Gators defense dealing with a multitude of issues from top to bottom in the 2020 season, a large amount of retooling is occurring across the board.

Specifically, with the release of Torrian Gray and Ron English as secondary position coaches in favor of Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar, the departures of Marco Wilson, Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis Jr. and Brad Stewart Jr., and the addition of five defensive back via the 2021 recruiting class, the secondary corps has seen a substantial makeover in the early portions of the offseason.

As spring ball pivots upon forming the foundation to patch the plethora of holes present in the unit, the Gators are looking for the few veterans on the team to reconcile the success seen in the first two seasons of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's tenure. One, in particular, sits as the cornerpiece to the attempted 360-degree turn due to his presence as a member of – previously tumultuous – secondary, on-field talent and leadership.

Kaiir Elam – who has recorded 49 tackles, 15 passes defended and five interceptions in two seasons at the outside cornerback position – returned to the practice field on Tuesday, Mar. 9, following an early setback that kept him at for the beginning of spring action, a stumbling block Elam says he has fully recovered from.

With a heavy focus on turning around a group that significantly faltered in the 2020 season due to a number of communication issues and overall lackluster play, Elam emphasized his desire to be the catalyst in regrouping the secondary unit next season and provided an insight into the status of how that is coming along.

"I think we're making a lot of strides just with small things like communicating, everybody being on the same page. We're still young, very young, and everybody's going to make a mistake here and there, but I feel like each and every week they have definitely just stepped up." Elam told media members following practice on Tuesday.

"I’m just trying to give them all the knowledge I didn’t have when I was a freshman, just getting into that playbook and giving them all the wisdom ‘cause the playbook can only tell you so much.”

The setting of individual goals and striving for personal accolades are not on Elam's mind in year three, as he attempts to right the wrongs of the defense as a whole that hindered an all-time great Florida offense in 2020 from achieving success at the highest level of college football.

"I just want to help my team win, so not allowing a receiver to catch a ball. Leading the younger guys and other corners to keep getting better each and every day. Just being a better teammate and a leader to help my team win," Elam said. "My main goal this year is just to win; that's in every aspect of the game."

Last season, the wins that the Gators experienced came despite the defense's inefficiencies. However, in 2021, turnover at the quarterback position will lead to a seismic shift scheme offensively, leading to several questions to be answered and the necessity for the defense to produce in a way that is complementary to that of Gators offense, rather than subtractive.

Elam, for one, trusts that the offense will continue to operate smoothly despite the changes made at the most important position in football, losing quarterback coach Brian Johnson and Heisman finalist Kyle Trask.

In fact, his worry about the offense under Emory Jones remains minimal as they progress through spring practice, crediting head coach Dan Mullen for the ability to put points on the scoreboard with high frequency,

"I feel like Emory does a good job of extending plays. That really scares the defense more than just a pocket passer. I think he’s doing a good job of just getting better. I’ve seen his progression from last year to this year. Elam said when asked to contrast Jones and Trask.

"I’m not worried about the offense. I know Coach Mullen, and those guys are going to score a lot of points. I’m not worried about that. I’m just focused on the defense getting better.”

As an esteemed member of the secondary, the position group that struggled the most last season, Elam's focus is on being the best player he can be on the field, leading by example for the young defensive group. “I have to stay focused. I’m human so I’m going to make a mistake. Just keep getting better and bringing my teammates along with me.”

With the focus on returning to Atlanta, the Gators are in the window where strides of improvement have a gargantuan effect on their chances come time for their regular-season debut in September.

For the aspirations of sustained team success to come to fruition, a large portion of the weight to guide along the unit as an on-field coaching presence rests on the shoulders of Elam. In the upcoming season, his press-man coverage skills and incredible length are only assets to the defensive back as he attempts to utilize what is between the ears to make a lasting impact for the underclassmen he will eventually leave behind.