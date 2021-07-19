Gators CB Kaiir Elam Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Kaiir Elam has become one of the most promising players on the Florida Gators' defense, earning a spot on the watch list.

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam is thought to be one of the top cornerbacks in the nation, and now he's getting recognition to potentially being the top defender in the nation as well.

Today, it would be announced that by the Maxwell Football Club that Elam has been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The award is given to the best defender in the country. The Maxwell Award is given to the best overall player.

"The Bednarik Award watch list is comprised of 90 candidates on the defensive side of the ball," the program stated in its release. "The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021.

"The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67."

Elam, a true junior heading into this season, heads into the year as the unquestioned top defender in the Florida secondary. He's taken on a leadership position with the defense since the start of last season and has clearly blossomed as a player as well.

Last year, Elam started all 12 games at cornerback, finishing with 39 tackles (28 solo), 1 tackle-for-loss, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

This year, the expectations for the Florida secondary are high. Last year the team finished as one of the worst secondaries in the nation. With the new additions by the way of freshmen and transfers, the Gators are expected to play at a much higher level.

Elam, of course, will be a major part of the secondary's ascension, and he could be in store to be not just the top cornerback in the nation this year, but also its best defender in general.

