Gators Struggle Early, Up 10-7 Over Wildcats at Halftime

The No. 10 Florida Gators are taking on the unranked Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington tonight for its third SEC matchup this year.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-1) entered today's matchup against the unranked, but undefeated Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) as the overwhelming favorite, but as they knew prior to the contest, the atmosphere in Lexington (Kroger Field) has been undoubtedly tough to deal with.

Florida enters halftime with just a field-goal lead, up 10-7 over the Wildcats.

With not much in the way of offense for either team, the Gators enter halftime all tied up with the Wildcats, something that will need to turn around quickly during the second half if Florida is to recover.

For Florida, the program was without its star cornerback Kaiir Elam for the contest. While Elam was seen warming up in pregame with the team, he did not appear to enter the contest during the first half, instead replaced with freshman CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Florida started the first quarter of the game on an up-and-down streak, with its second drive of the game going for a touchdown. Florida QB Emory Jones started the game on a hot streak, himself, completing all five of his passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to sophomore receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars.

For the first time since the team's victory over South Florida, redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson saw some playing time, taking the football 11 yards on a QB keeper during the team's second drive of the game.

During the team's fourth drive of the game, the Gators were forced to punt after two false starts perpetuated by the loud Kentucky faithful at Kroger Field. The Gators went from a third-and-1 to a third-and-11, forcing Florida to make some changes offensively to adjust to the crowd noise and momentum-shifting defense.

Ultimately, both teams struggled to get anything going on third downs, combining for 0 conversions on six attempts at one point during the contest.

With just 5:32 remaining in the first half, the Gators were finally able to put together a positive offensive drive beyond its touchdown drive earlier in the contest. While Florida was unable to get into the end zone again, they were able to strike on a 51-yard field goal attempt by Jace Christmann.

Christmann has been the team's primary placekicker since Chris Howard was put on the backburner a week ago against Tennessee. The Gators took the lead for the second time during the first half, leading 10-7.

While the Gators weren't able to quite establish their dominance on the ground during the first half, the team was able to get something going near the end of the second quarter. Florida would post 18 runs for 75 yards, rushing for an average of 4.2 yards per carry on the day.

Florida will want to get the offense rolling moving into the second half. At halftime, Jones was marked as having completed 10 out of 11 of his passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. A solid start, but the team hasn't been able to sustain drives for very long on the day thus far.