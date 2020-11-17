SI.com
Gators QB Kyle Trask Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Demetrius Harvey

For the second week in a row, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his stellar performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In Week 8, Trask completed 23 out of 29 of his passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns. Trask also became the SEC's most explosive quarterback in history through eight games and has now thrown 28 touchdowns, one more than former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw in 2019 through six games.

"Trask also committed zero turnovers against a defense which entered the game with the No. 3 turnover margin (+8) and had the No. 24 passing efficiency defense in the country. The Trask-led Florida offense totaled 593 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per play against the Razorbacks, who entered the game allowing 401.5 yards per game on average," the program said in its release on Saturday.

"The redshirt-senior was also named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, the CFPA National Performer of the Week and earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list after his performance against the Razorbacks."

A true Heisman Trophy candidate, Trask is gearing up to become the most prolific passer in Florida history since Tim Tebow threw for 3,286 yards in a single season (2007). Trask is currently at 2,171 yards, and with four games remaining, he has a chance to overtake Tebow for the fourth-most yards thrown in Gators history.

Trask is also just 12 passing touchdowns away from former Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel's record of 39 touchdowns thrown in a single season. Throwing nearly five touchdowns per game thus far this season, that record is certainly attainable.

Moving forward, Trask will look to continue his path to greatness as Florida finishes out the remaining four games of its season, and likely heading into an SEC Championship showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

