Cool, calm and collected is how Gators quarterback Kyle Trask looked last Saturday as the team defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 51-35 in what would be a shootout-turned-blowout by the time the fourth quarter was nearly over.

With Florida entering its third season under head coach Dan Mullen, one of the pressing issues has been the play at the quarterback position. This season, the Gators returned a 10-game starting quarterback in Trask, who, while he showed promise just a season ago, has still been questioned regarding his longevity as the team's starter.

A redshirt senior, Trask simply hasn't been the guy for the Gators for very long at all. While he has always been around, to truly develop as a quarterback - at any level -, getting in-game repetitions cannot be understated. That level of experience enables a quarterback to gain confidence, and in turn, carry a veteran-like presence and attitude.

Now, some of those questions are beginning to clear up, it appears. And much of that is due to Trask's demeanor, which doesn't ever appear to get too high or too low, even with a record-tying six-touchdown performance in the team's week one game against the Rebels.

"Just like before, I mean, [Trask] never came in and worried about being the starter, he wanted to be the starter, but he wasn’t worried about it," Mullen said in his Monday press conference earlier this week. "He was worried about improving and getting better. Now that he’s the starter I expect more of the same of him just worried about improving and getting better.”

Trask's improvement was visible on Saturday. From ball placement to decision making, it appeared as though he was more than just a 10-game starter, but a veteran leading his team to success, and the clear No. 1 quarterback with the Gators. While he did have success, Trask did not appear to be overconfident or even satisfied with his performance on Saturday, simply wanting to get better.

"I would just have to say it's probably just how I was raised, to not really give into anything until it's actually finished," Trask told members of the media on Monday when asked how he's able to stay grounded. "Our goal for that week was to go 1-0 and we did it. Now we're trying to go 1-0 again this week."

In all, the team's success matters only in the win/loss column at the end of the day, and Trask feels as though as long as that's accomplished week-in-and-week-out, he will consider it a success, if not, it's something to work towards. Trask's leadership and mindset as a starting quarterback will enable the team's offense to continue to have success down the road, but there's still work to do yet.

"At the end of the day, our goal was just to get the win. That's all I care about. I don't care if I had zero touchdown passes. I'm just trying to get a number in that win column."

At 1-0, Trask and the Gators have plenty to be happy about heading into week two against the South Carolina Gamecocks, however, observers might have higher hopes for the Florida signal-caller as he continues to receive Heisman-candidate nods. Most recently, ESPN released its "Heisman Watch" following week one with Trask listed as No. 5.

With plenty to go for the Gators, Trask appears to have taken the next step in his development and time will tell where the bar truly goes for the redshirt senior. For now, the Gators will take on the Gamecocks in its home-opener on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET, a game that will allow Florida and the SEC to get a better gauge on the team, and on Trask himself.