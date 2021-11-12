Florida Gators Leadership Will Be Tested Through Final Three Games

The Florida Gators will have to rely heavily on its leaders over the final three games of the season.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

This season has not gone as planned for the Florida Gators. Sitting at 4-5 on the year, the football program has seen a low not seen since the Jim McElwain era, one that has been dubbed a brutal part of the "lost decade" for Florida Gators football.

Now, coming off of three-straight losses, Florida will need to buckle up, finding motivation through its leaders on both sides of the football. Their first test will be tomorrow against Samford, an FCS program that won't be taken lightly given how the season has transpired for Florida this year.

One of the leaders that Florida will certainly be dependent on through the final three games is redshirt senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter, one of the team's best players and a lock to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft in 2022.

In speaking with the media earlier this week, Carter was asked how he'd ultimately motivate his teammates, and stay positive through a losing skid that not very many saw coming prior to the start of the season. His message was simple: there's still plenty to play for.

“I’m telling guys every day we still have a lot to play for," said Carter. "Obviously we know the goal we wanted to win a national championship this year; we wanted to get to the SEC championship this year. It’s not attainable anymore and we’re all aware of that, but there’s still a lot to play for.

"We’re playing for guys that came before us and played in the same uniform, we still have a lot to represent - and there’s a lot of people that are still watching us. Even if you don’t play for that, we have families at home, you’re playing for the last name on your jersey. Guys are trying to feed their family."

Florida has been eliminated from contention to play for the SEC title game, along with the National Championship or College Football Playoff.

The team has still yet to become bowl eligible, needing six wins to attain that. If they don't become bowl eligible, it will be just the third time since 1979 that the team did not achieve bowl eligibility. The most recent occurrences were in 2017 and 2013.

Players will still have plenty to play for, pride included. For all of the hardships that have happened over the last few weeks, Carter does feel like the team is plenty motivated, controlling only what they can control which is to play well through the final few weeks of the season.

"Things haven’t been in our favor the last few weeks, but you keeping guys encouraged and we’re staying motivated. That’s all you can do," he said.

"You can’t worry about the past. We just have to control what we can control and keep playing ball. As long as we can compete, you know, there’s a game this week, there’s a game next week, the week after that."

On offense, Gators senior running back Dameon Pierce also has a grasp of the locker room, becoming the leader offensively this season in a down year. One thing Pierce knows is that it's not easy to say things will get better while it seems like nothing can go right.

“It’s not easy. It’s not easy to tell someone it’s gonna be a brighter day when it’s raining, but you just gotta have faith that the sun’s going to come back out," Pierce said earlier this week. "You go through cloudy days. Eventually, it’s going to blow over. Our storm is going to pass and we’re going to get back to our standard soon.”

These are just two of the players that will have to step up for the team this season. Others, including right tackle Jean Delance, QB Emory Jones, CB Kaiir Elam and safety Trey Dean, will be among those to watch closely as the team tries to pick up its pieces.

