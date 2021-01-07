How James Houston IV's Departure Affects Florida's LB Position

Florida lost a key piece of its defensive depth to the transfer portal. What does the future look like at linebacker for the Gators?

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

As widescale changes are anticipated due to roster losses (and might be necessary as is) across the Florida Gators defense this offseason, younger players will be needed to step up.

On Wednesday, Florida Gators linebacker James Houston IV entered the NCAA transfer portal. A fourth-year player from South Florida, Houston was a veteran member of Florida's defense who was productive at times within his role. In nine games and across 230 snaps this past season, Houston compiled 37 tackles, one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

Over the past two seasons, Houston has seen significant playing time for Florida's defense but wasn't usually a starter. Houston was utilized primarily for his downhill demeanor with the ability to make plays in the backfield and put pressure on the quarterback. He took on a role similar to former starting linebacker Vosean Joseph, who left for the NFL two seasons ago.

However, as UF's defense struggled as a whole, and Houston was a part of a linebacker corps that underperformed. Ventrell Miller filled in nicely as Florida's new starter at middle linebacker, but Houston and Amari Burney struggled in coverage earlier in the season which led to the later emergence of sophomore Mohamoud Diabate opposite of Miller.

Florida routinely struggled to defend run-pass-options and play-action calls where linebackers would bite on run fakes and expose the middle of the field. Lackluster safety play allowed these short passes to turn into big plays. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham also blamed a lack of gap integrity at times throughout the season for measly showings against the run, a fault of the defensive line and linebackers together.

As a whole, the Gators ranked No. 71 nationally in run defense (170.5 yards allowed per game), No. 100 in passing defense (257.5), No. 83 in team defense (428), and No. 74 in points allowed per game (30.8).

There is no doubt that Florida will utilize the offseason, should it go on as normally scheduled after last year's spring camp was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, to assess each position across the defense and make changes.

Diabate earned himself a large role at linebacker, seeing his snaps increase significantly in the second half of the season. He tallied 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup, and two forced fumbles along the way.

Should Miller return for a fifth season, it can be assumed that he will remain the starter at middle linebacker. There was a concern of a drop-off in play at middle linebacker following three-year starter David Reese II's departure last offseason, but Miller held up just fine in the spot, earning two SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors (Ole Miss, Tennessee).

Of course, Houston could elect to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Florida. That isn't expected though, meaning Florida will look for younger linebackers to step forward in his place, providing depth behind Miller and Diabate and taking on meaningful snaps.

Burney has yet to reach the potential that he has been praised with over his three-year Florida career, but the Gators value his veteran experience and ability to play both linebacker and STAR nickel cornerback. Burney posted 52 tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and two pass breakups in 2020.

It should be noted that he hasn't actually had a full offseason of training at the linebacker position as he enrolled as a safety and moved to STAR after his freshman season. This spring camp will be important for his development.

Redshirt freshman Ty'Ron Hopper saw limited snaps throughout the second half of the season before taking on 35 snaps in the Cotton Bowl. He finished the year with 13 tackles, half a sack, and a tackle for loss, although at times needed to enhance his processing speed on RPOs/play action. Freshman Derek Wingo's 22 snaps in the Cotton Bowl were more than he had throughout the entire regular season, where he helped defensive end Khris Bogle force a strip-sack with a hit on Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

A highly anticipated addition to Florida's defense is linebacker Diwun Black, who signed in the recruiting class of 2021 after two years in junior college. Originally a Florida commit in the class of 2019, Black is a highly-rated recruit known for his playmaking ability, having recorded 46 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and five pass breakups in 11 games as a freshman at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Black profiles as an outside linebacker who could also take on a role in the secondary. Ideally, Florida will be able to move the athletic prospect across the defense to make an impact at numerous levels, but ideally, he'll line up within the tackle box and at the second level.

2021 high school signees, Jeremiah Williams and Chief Borders, could play off-ball linebacker or edge rusher as well.

If Florida has one thing at linebacker entering 2021, it's bodies. Houston's departure stings as UF loses an experienced player, but after a season filled with inconsistency from the defense as a whole, Florida could benefit from the move as it clears a path toward playing time for intriguing young defenders in the middle of the field.