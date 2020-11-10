It's easy to lose your focus after the victory the No. 6 Florida Gators had this Saturday against hated rival No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs. Especially, a 44-28 victory that the fan base has waited for years to get, while the coaching staff has waited since 2018 when the Dan Mullen era began.

Due to the high-intensity, and hard-fought game the Gators played on Saturday it makes sense that the team could be caught "sleeping" against a 3-3 Arkansas Razorbacks team performing better than anyone expected entering the season. That simply won't be the case, however, says Mullen, at least that's what the message to his team has been this week.

“We talked this morning. We’ve put ourselves in a good position at the halfway point of the season. We still control our own destiny in what we can do and what we want to accomplish this year," Mullen began on Monday.

"But any great team is going to get better from one week to the next. If we don’t come out and have a better practice today than we did last Monday preparing for Georgia…. If we don’t come out and play harder than we did against Georgia if we don’t come out or are not more efficient and executing at a higher level on offense, and if we don’t have 11 guys running to the ball and tackling and making sure we’re sound, limiting our mistakes, then we shouldn’t expect to win."

The Gators will need to perform better than they did on Saturday to continue to be in the driver's seat for the SEC Championship game and potentially more if everything works out, that's huge. While the team is currently sitting at 4-1 on the season, including 3-0 in key SEC East matchups, playing a team like Arkansas is no easy task.

"If you want to be a great team, great teams get better every single week," said Mullen. "Great teams don’t peak at the midway point of the season. Great teams peak in early, mid-December, and early, mid-January. Those are your peak moments as a team. For us, that’s got to be our goal and our focus this week. If we don’t improve, last week was really irrelevant if we don’t improve and get better this week.”

Irrelevant is probably right as the Gators would fall to yet another SEC West team and open up plenty of room for the Bulldogs to regain sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the SEC East. The team would theoretically still control their own destiny, but it'd be that much tougher, especially in a shortened season when every win means more than the next.

The Florida coach's message has clearly resonated with his players, though. Both offensive lineman Brett Heggie and running back Malik Davis echoed Mullen's statement and message to the team on Monday evening shortly following practice. The team needs to win, and every game means more than the next as the season comes to a conclusion.

"I think every game from now on is just going to get bigger and bigger, and I think our guys think that way too. So it's just our job to prepare and go out and execute,” said Heggie.

"This my first year beating Georgia, so, you know, I enjoyed it, soaked it up, now we're getting ready for Arkansas," said Davis.

Arkansas is currently ranked No. 8 in defense this season with the team taking the football away through the air via interceptions a staggering 11 times - it's no easy task, especially with former Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks behind the center. For now, the Gators will move on from Georgia, and onto Arkansas where the game will matter that much more.